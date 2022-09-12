BAL Partner Frieda Garcia Honored with 'Women, Influence & Power in Law' Award

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BAL Partner Frieda Garcia has been honored with a 2022 Women, Influence & Power in Law Award by Corporate Counsel. Frieda was honored in the Thought Leadership category, an area where she has excelled throughout her two decades at BAL. Frieda heads the firm's management committee and is key in influencing the direction of all legal and operational functions at BAL.

Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP) (PRNewswire)

Frieda has been instrumental in shaping BAL's innovative culture through her leadership and ability to create inclusive environments. The empathy and compassion with which she approaches her work has its roots in her own immigration experience. Frieda's compelling story, from her childhood in war-torn El Salvador to her top leadership role at BAL, inspires the next generation of lawyers.

"I'm honored to accept this award and for the career guidance I received early on from BAL named partners, David Berry, Jeff Appleman and Warren Leiden.," Frieda said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to pay it forward by providing mentorship to younger attorneys, discussing everything from law firm management to how working parents can succeed in the corporate world while feeling accomplished as parents."

Frieda's unique approach to leadership has nurtured an organizational model that incentivizes collaboration and teamwork instead of competition—a rare feat in the legal industry.

"Frieda has helped shape our 'oneBAL' culture that empowers us to collaborate across offices to grow and thrive," said BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "I'm thrilled that she is being honored for the incalculable ways she has led and inspired the 1,500 team members at BAL."

Though Frieda has reached a career position with considerable influence, she encourages younger attorneys to dream bigger sooner. "I wish I had realized how much potential there is to grow and be a person of influence – no matter your title or role," Frieda said. "The secret, at least at BAL, is to encourage innovation and fresh ideas from every corner of the firm and empower every individual to raise their hand if they have an idea to make things better."

The awards dinner reception will take place Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, 7 p.m. at the JW Marriott, 1331 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, in Washington, D.C.

