Illumina Genomics Forum to Convene Leading Visionaries to Explore Architecting Health's Radically New Infrastructure

The panel will generate ideas and inspiration to build the foundational elements needed to make genomic health equitable, informed, and accountable

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced that it will convene a panel of leading visionaries, titled "Architecting Health's Radically New Infrastructure," as part of its inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum being held in San Diego from September 28 through October 1. This main-stage session, taking place on Friday, September 30, will feature renowned experts addressing the cornerstone challenges and opportunities facing the health industry, including genomics literacy, equity, public health, and pathogen preparedness.

Illumina today announced that as part of its inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum being held in San Diego from September 28 through October, it will convene a panel of leading visionaries, titled “Architecting Health’s Radically New Infrastructure.” (PRNewswire)

Moderated by Joao Bosco Oliveira, head of Genomics at Albert Einstein Hospital, the panel will include:

Abasi Ene-Obong, Founder and CEO, 54Gene

Stacey Gabriel , Chief Genomics Officer, Broad Institute

Scott Gottlieb , Former FDA Commissioner

Chris Wigley , CEO, Genomics England

"We are deeply humbled and absolutely thrilled to have these global leaders from across the genomics and health care ecosystem participating in our inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum," said Kathryne Reeves, chief marketing officer of Illumina. "Their collective vision for making genomic health a more inclusive, accessible standard of care is an inspiration to us all, and I look forward to the insights, perspectives, and transformative ideas they will share at the forum."

Illumina previously announced that former US President Barack Obama will headline the forum in a fireside chat on the evening of Wednesday, September 28. Twelve years after the passage of the Affordable Care Act, Obama will discuss the continued need for equity, accessibility, and smarter health care to improve the human condition. Then, on September 30, Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will deliver a keynote address on the remarkable potential of genomics to change the trajectory of global health.

Other IGF key themes include:

How genomic technology is driving more informed, proactive, and personalized patient diagnosis and treatment in clinics

Ways in which whole-genome sequencing is revolutionizing patient care

The role of genomics in supporting health care's quadruple aim to improve population health, reduce costs, enhance the patient experience, and improve provider satisfaction

Illumina Genomics Forum will take place in San Diego from September 28 through October 1. For more information and to register for the conference, go to illuminagenomicsforum.com.

About Illumina

lllumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investors:

Salli Schwartz

858-291-6421

IR@illumina.com

Media:

Matt Bianco

619-490-6414

PR@illumina.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.