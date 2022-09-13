bauma 2022: Zoomlion Will Bring 54 New Energy and Intelligent Products in Seven Categories, Highlighting Digitalization, Intelligence and Sustainability

MUNICH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) will take part in the bauma 2022 from October 24-30 in Munich, Germany, bringing 54 new energy and intelligent products from seven categories that include high-end models of earthmoving, hoisting, concrete, aerial working machinery as well as industrial vehicles, where more than half of the products exhibited are especially tailormade for the European market.

Zoomlion, along with the company's European subsidiaries, CIFA, m-tec and Wilbert, will showcase the company's innovative capabilities and competitive advantages of technologies as an industry leader.

Zoomlion's hoisting machinery business sector now provides comprehensive solutions to European customers with products such as the flat-head tower crane integrated with Wilbert's technology, off-road mobile crane developed in CIFA's factory in Europe and crawler crane sailing from Zoomlion's base in Changsha. These products will support various construction project needs with industry-leading performance and strength.

A comprehensive lineup of aerial work platforms (AWP) including scissor lift, straight boom and crank-type models will be highlighted at bauma 2022, along with multiple new energy AWP with lithium batteries. The company also developed an intelligent remote monitoring and rental management system for exhibited models, which provides real-time, remote monitoring of equipment conditions and enables better customer support in improving management and operation efficiency.

Zoomlion and its Italian subsidiary CIFA will showcase the latest achievements in concrete machinery, including developments in new materials such as high-strength steel and new carbon fiber composite material, as well as the latest models of pumping and mixing equipment. The earthmoving business sector will exhibit five excavator products developed for the high-end European market.

In the meantime, Zoomlion m-tec will champion the exhibition with the upgraded dry-mixed mortar equipment with all-new PU material that has a larger particle size range and higher output displacement to adapt to various construction conditions from civil and industrial constructions to bridge and tunnel projects.

This year marks Zoomlion's 30th anniversary, and the company is also delighted to take the opportunity to showcase its brand heritage, technological strength and development achievements in the past three decades, as well as its digital, green and intelligent transformation driven by innovation that's leading the upgrade and development of the industry.

The company will be exhibited at booth FS.905/2 at the Trade Fair Center Messe München.

