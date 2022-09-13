DUNN-EDWARDS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF DUNN-EDWARDS DURA™, A NATIONAL, DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER PAINT BRAND

New paint brand Dunn-Edwards DURA creates color-focused and personalized paint experiences that feel good, instilling and amplifying confidence in those who DIY.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brought to market by the professional and preferred paint brand Dunn-Edwards, Dunn-Edwards DURA combines nearly 100 years of professional paint expertise with one-on-one color support, on-demand digital services, and a designer-curated color palette in order to solve the number one pain point in paint and shopping for it online: color.

DUNN-EDWARDS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF DUNN-EDWARDS DURATM, A NATIONAL, DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER PAINT BRAND (PRNewswire)

The Curated Color Palette by Dunn-Edwards DURA sets it apart. Built by the experts at Dunn-Edwards, the Curated Color Palette is a collection of tried and true classics, on-trend-today and tomorrow hues, and designer favorites—all conveniently available for purchase online. With sampling options including 3x5 color cards, to peel and stick samples, a fan deck of all 210 colors, and 6 oz. wet samples, DIY painters can feel confident in their color choice.

From first click to final product, Dunn-Edwards DURA creates feel-good, color-focused paint experiences. Created for DIYers of all skill levels, the Dunn-Edwards DURA experience provides personal support to simplify every step of the DIY painting process and instill color confidence. Dunn-Edwards DURA offers a host of on-demand tools and unique support services, launching with an offering of highly personalized, one-to-one consultation options with an expert panel of Color Influencers.

"We could not be more thrilled to introduce the Dunn-Edwards DURA experience to DIYers nationwide," says Lisa Kudukis, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at Dunn-Edwards Corporation. "With this launch, we set out to fundamentally change the way DIYers engage with color selection and the painting processes, both online and in real life. We are here to share our expertise gained through more than 500,000 consultations conducted in our stores over the last decade so that everyone can create the environment they dream of in their home."

Dunn-Edwards DURA products perform beyond cosmetics, designed to fight everyday wear and tear. Made with the highest quality ingredients, formulated for the toughest conditions, and manufactured in a LEED Gold-certified factory, Dunn-Edwards DURA products perform at every angle. The full assortment of 210 paint colors by Dunn-Edwards DURA is available at dunnedwardsdura.com and ships nationwide to the continental United States.

To celebrate the launch, Dunn-Edwards DURA is giving away $25,000 in Color Sessions and supplies to help DIYers get their projects started. Customers can visit dunnedwardsdura.com for the chance to receive a complimentary Refined 60-Minute Color Package with a Dunn-Edwards DURA Color Expert, Dunn-Edwards DURA paint in any one of the 210 colors, and a DIY kit complete with the tools of the trade.

About Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Dunn-Edwards is one of the nation's leading manufacturers and distributors of premium architectural, industrial and high-performance paints, coatings and paint supplies. It operates over 150 company stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, and over 100 domestic and 250 international dealer locations in more than 12 countries. Dunn-Edwards produces its coatings in a LEED® Gold-certified manufacturing plant. Based in Southern California, the 97-year-old company has approximately 1,800 employees. Dunn-Edwards is a wholly owned subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (TYO 4612), one of the world's largest paint companies. For more information, visit www.dunnedwards.com .

