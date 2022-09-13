Availability of popular gift cards expands to leading health provider, acknowledging close connection between physical and financial health

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gift of College, an innovative platform that facilitates crowdfunding for higher education and disability expenses, today announced the launch of its first-of-its kind gift card in select CVS locations across the United States. Available in denominations of $25-$200 and redeemable into most any new or existing 529 (college savings), ABLE (disability savings), or student loan account, Gift of College provides gift givers with a forward-looking gift card option for birthdays, holidays, baby showers, graduations, and other special occasions that can help alleviate the stress associated with higher education expenses and expenses experienced by individuals with disabilities. The gift card is a convenient and thoughtful way to give a contribution toward a loved one's financial wellbeing.

Gift of College, Inc. Launches Higher Education Gift Cards at CVS.

A college education is not only linked to higher pay and upward mobility but to improved overall health, according to The College Board. Given the high cost of many forms of post-secondary education, families need support in preparing for the cost for future students and for those who did not adequately prepare, support in repaying student loan debt. With countless gifting occasions each year, every contribution toward financial well-being can lead to a brighter and less stressful future.

"With millions of Americans weighed down by student loan debt, and with nearly 65% of Americans unfamiliar with 529 plans, one of the most effective ways to prepare for the cost of post-secondary education to avoid or minimize educational debt, a partnership with CVS will bring much needed support for those attempting to save for or repay the cost of higher education," says Wayne Weber, CEO Gift of College, Inc.

"There's clearly a close connection between financial and physical health. We are delighted that this unique collaboration will raise awareness of the usefulness of 529 college savings and ABLE plans and will provide a financial wellness gift card option for families across the U.S."

About Gift of College

Gift of College helps families address one of their most critical concerns: paying for higher education. An innovative platform that enables crowdfunding for college, Gift of College helps friends, family, and employers to contribute to any 529 college savings, student loan or ABLE account. Its suite of products and services includes Gift of College Gift Cards (available online and at thousands of retailer locations across the U.S.) and Gift of College At-Work, an employee benefit platform offering payroll deduction and employer contribution technology for student loan repayment and college and disability savings.

Learn more at http://www.giftofcollege.com. Follow Gift of College on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Lisa Moriarty

Lisa@GiftofCollege.com

877-244-6630

View original content:

SOURCE Gift of College