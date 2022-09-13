LENNAR DEBUTS NEW PARKSIDE MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY: PARKSIDE, IN NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced the start of sales at Parkside, an amenity-rich master-planned community located just outside San Antonio in historic New Braunfels, Texas. The new collection of homes offers a wide selection of thoughtfully designed Lennar floorplans situated within the Parkside master-planned community.

"This wonderfully vibrant and scenic area is quickly becoming the place to be for Texas home shoppers, with beautiful surroundings, fun local attractions, great schools and quick access to the entire metro market," said Brian Barron, San Antonio Division President for Lennar. "Lennar's new Parkside neighborhood will offer the Lennar quality that homeowners have come to trust, along with very popular master-planned amenities, at an affordable price."

Homes at Parkside range from 1,217 to 2,659 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and two to three-and-a-half baths. One- and two-story designs from Lennar's popular Cottage, Barrington and Watermill collections feature generous living and kitchen spaces, resort-style master suites, and professionally designed exteriors mixing premier brick and siding.

Home prices begin in the $270,000s, and the property tax rate of 1.70% helps keep residents monthly mortgage payments low and affordable.

All homes come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Parkside, this includes Energy Star® features, stainless steel appliances, WaterSense® certified faucets and shower heads, hard surface flooring and countertops, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures. Select models feature Schlage Encode™ Smart WiFi deadbolts, Ring Pro video doorbells, and Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave smart thermostats.

Residents of Parkside will live within a 198-acre master-planned community featuring a resort-style swimming pool, playscape area and open-air pavilion. It is minutes from neighborhood shopping and dining, including Town Center at Creekside. It is also a short drive to Fisher Park, the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers, and attractions like Schlitterbahn Waterpark, and Texas Ski Ranch.

Residents can connect easily to the metro market via State Highway 46, providing quick access to IH-35 and I-10. Parkside is also conveniently located between San Antonio and Austin, making this location a great commuter community.

Children living at Parkside will be served by the highly-rated Comal Independent School District.

The Parkside Welcome Home Center and sales office is located at 2413 Vesper Bend, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. For more information, call (210-) 393-8095 or visit the Parkside Community Website­ or www.lennar.com.

