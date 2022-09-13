Nationally-Recognized Leadership Expert and Keynote Speaker Pens Enthusiastic Book About the Power of Empathy-Focused Management Techniques

FT. MYERS, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The illuminating new book Driven by Compassion: 8 Values for Successful Servant Leaders, by David Zechman, a leadership expert with almost forty years of experience, emphasizes the importance of focusing on the well-being of a leader's team members and the communities to which they belong. It is on sale today via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing Group, and more.

Driven by Compassion is informed by the author's real-life experience with the everyday challenges and successes of leading with empathy. He reframes the popular interpretation of servant leadership as being about "hugs and kisses," in order to make it more a more practical management technique.

Zechman proves that servant leadership means living out eight core values that lead to greater engagement and fulfillment in one's career and personal life. These core values include:

"Welcome to a leadership style that will help you 'remember, refresh, and renew' why you decided to accept the awesome responsibility to lead an organization's most valuable resource for success—its people," begins the book.

The servant style of leadership ensures that a leader's team feels seen, heard, and valued—ultimately leading to higher job performance and outstanding personal and organizational results. Zechman provides the knowledge and wisdom that executives need to take on a new mindset and attitude toward leadership.

David Zechman's decades of leadership experience is not confined to one field. Recognized as a Life Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives, Zechman's almost forty year career in healthcare led him to serving as a successful hospital CEO and then to the founding of The Zechman Group , an award-winning consulting group that offers support for leaders of all backgrounds, especially those working in healthcare. His long professional history and personal experiences have allowed Zechman to create energizing and informative keynote speeches which he delivers around the country. Driven by Compassion is his debut book.

Zechman "writes with an authentic enthusiasm that is infectious…[Driven by Compassion is] candidly written and sensitively delivered leadership advice," according to Kirkus Reviews.

Driven by Compassion is on sale now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing Group, and other major retailers.

