Newfront Hires Bethany Hale as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage, welcomed influential branding leader Bethany Hale as its Chief Marketing Officer in late August. Bethany will focus on developing a world-class brand strategy in alignment with Newfront's vision and overall business approach.

"We're thrilled to have Bethany as part of our leadership team as Newfront provides a transformational experience to clients," said Newfront CEO Spike Lipkin. "Bethany's impressive accomplishments at companies at all stages of growth makes her the visionary we need to bring the Newfront experience to more clients."

Bethany brings more than 20 years of marketing strategy and brand development success to lead the marketing team at Newfront. Most recently, Bethany served as Chief Marketing Officer for health-tech platform Cedar, leading the company through several funding rounds and an acquisition, while driving annual recurring revenue growth of more than eight times over approximately four years. She is a creative storyteller and thought leader who has worked with notable brands including IBM, American Express, Samsung Electronics, Hertz, and Microsoft.

"Newfront's marriage of technology and insurance as a differentiator intrigued me from the beginning," said Bethany, who resides in Brooklyn, NY. "Insurance can be a complicated process, and I look forward to helping to tell the story of how Newfront is making that experience easier for both the buyer and the broker, all while building the platform that will modernize the industry."

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the modern insurance experience here.

