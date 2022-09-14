Cambrian BioPharma Announces its Scientific Advisory Board led by Two Veteran R&D Executives

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrian BioPharma , a multi-asset longevity biotech, today announces its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and appointment of C. David Nicholson, PhD and Frank S. Walsh, PhD to lead. The SAB is an independent, external group that provides strategic guidance to the company and regularly reviews its R&D pipeline with the aim to objectively assess and validate the progress made for various pipeline companies.

Cambrian Biopharma, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Cambrian Biopharma) (PRNewswire)

The SAB was formed in October 2021 and meets biannually to review the strategy, plans and progress of projects in the R&D pipeline. As an independent entity, the board adds value by providing an objective external perspective and constructively challenges the strategy, plans and execution of each program. SAB reports are shared with individual pipeline companies for consideration in project strategy and planning and are also shared with the Cambrian BioPharma Board of Directors. Moving forward Cambrian may add further SAB members or ad-hoc advisors as its pipeline grows and matures.

"Cambrian BioPharma is honored to have two highly experienced R&D executives to assist with our pursuit of expanding healthspan in the 21st century," said Brenton L. Saunders, Cambrian BioPharma Board of Directors. "Their insight and knowledge will help us to propel our pipeline companies and R&D forward and ensure that we are headed on a path to success."

C. David Nicholson, PhD is currently the non-executive chairman of the board of directors at Excientia, a lead independent director at Actinium Pharmaceuticals and an operational partner at Gilde Healthcare. Formerly, David was EVP and Chief R&D Officer at Allergan (2014-2020), Chief Technology Officer and EVP at Bayer Crop Science (2012-2014), SVP Licensing and Knowledge Management at Merck (2009-2011), SVP Global Project Management and Drug Safety at Schering-Plough (2007-2009), and EVP R&D at Organon (2006-2007), a company he joined in 1988. He received his PhD in 1980 from University of Wales and his BSc from University of Manchester.

C. David Nicholson shared: "I am excited to be a member of the Cambrian SAB. Healthy aging is an aspiration for us all, and advancements in science make this goal increasingly achievable. l am delighted to be able to provide guidance to the teams at Cambrian developing agents to enhance health as we age."

Frank S. Walsh, PhD is the CEO of Ossianix, a privately held protein engineering biotech company that he founded for the development of biological therapeutics using single-domain VNAR antibody technology. Formerly, Frank was SVP/EVP and Head of Discovery Research worldwide at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals in Collegeville (2002-2009). Prior to joining Wyeth, he was SVP at GlaxoSmithKline and Head of the Neurology CEDD (2000-2002), and VP of Neuroscience Research at SmithKline Beecham (1997-2000). Before joining the pharmaceutical industry, Frank had a distinguished academic career in Neuroscience as the Sir William Dunn Professor of Experimental Pathology at London's UMDS, Guy's Hospital. Frank received his PhD in 1977 from University College London and his BSc from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow. He is the author of over 200 scientific publications and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh and the UK Academy of Medical Sciences.

Frank S. Walsh shared: "Cambrian has identified and invested in a number of companies that have exciting and innovative programs in the area of longevity. The problem is extremely important to all of us and there are now glimmers of progress. I look forward to assisting Cambrian in turning these assets into therapeutics with huge medical and commercial potential."

The announcement of the SAB comes on the heels of a number of exciting pipeline companies coming out of Cambrian BioPharma such as Oviva Therapeutics and Tornado Therapeutics . Cambrian BioPharma has an exciting roadmap planned – to learn more visit https://www.cambrianbio.com/pipeline

About Cambrian BioPharma

Cambrian BioPharma is building the medicines that will redefine healthcare in the 21st century – therapeutics to lengthen healthspan, the period of life spent in good health.

As a Distributed Development Company, Cambrian is advancing multiple scientific breakthroughs each targeting a biological driver of aging. Its approach is to develop interventions that treat specific diseases first, then deploy them as preventative medicines to improve overall quality of life during aging. To date, Cambrian has more than a dozen novel therapeutics in development across its pipeline. For more information, please visit www.cambrianbio.com or follow us on Twitter @CambrianBio and LinkedIn .

Contact

Rosa Argyropoulos

Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications,

Cambrian BioPharma

rosa@cambrianbio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cambrian Biopharma