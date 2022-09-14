DealHub Partners with RevOps Co-op to Support the RevOps Professional Community

The collaboration creates value, provides resources, and offers expertise-based advice to RevOps professionals worldwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DealHub.io, the hyper-growth leader in the CPQ space today announced a partnership with RevOps Co-op, a community dedicated to advancing RevOps professionals by creating a hub for discussion, insight, best practices, etc.

The DealHub - RevOps Co-op partnership aims to build a community, supported by technology and expertise, and provide thought-leadership and insights into the CPQ & CLM best-practices of Innovative Revenue Operations leaders.

"RevOps roles are an integral part of business today," says Matt Volm, CEO and Co-Founder of RevOps Co-op. "Our partnership with DealHub will drive engagement within the community, and provide high-level expertise from some of the best RevOps professionals around."

"At its core, DealHub's vision is to remove friction from the sales process and create one fluid sales motion," says Eyal Orgil, DealHub's CRO and Co-Founder. "In that sense, we're all RevOps professionals at heart, sharing the goal of reducing friction at every touchpoint. We're proud to partner with RevOps Co-op to nurture this growing community and provide insight based on our own experiences."

DealHub's next-generation synergizes enterprise-grade CPQ solution , Subscription Management, Contract Lifecycle Management and Digital DealRoom into one unified, quote-to-cash platform, powered by the most engaging and personalized buyer experience. This consolidated platform empowers RevOps professionals to achieve better performance by streamlining sales processes, approval workflows, and overall deal management .

According to Gartner's, by 2025, 75% of the highest growth companies will utilize the RevOps model. Today's fast-changing market requires a focus shift from sales enablement to revenue enablement, to meet customer expectations, while providing the right tools to support that effort on the sellers' side.

About DealHub:

DealHub.io is an enterprise-grade CPQ platform that drives sales processes and outcomes more efficiently and effectively. DealHub's cutting-edge innovation increases revenue by shortening sales cycles, streamlining approval processes, and providing visibility and control. Fully integrated with leading CRM systems, DealHub's unified solution includes Contract Lifecycle Management , Subscription Management , and a unique customer experience.

About RevOps Co-op:

With a community 4000+ strong, RevOps Co-op is dedicated to promoting RevOps professionals with resources to support personal and professional growth. Our model of partnerships encourages open discussions, idea exchanges, and knowledge sharing, aimed at building a strong community of highly skilled RevOps professionals.

