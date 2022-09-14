Doheny Eye Institute Opens its Headquarters in Pasadena

Life Science Proves a Powerful Answer to Vacant Office Space

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new headquarters for Doheny Eye Institute, affiliated with UCLA Stein Eye Institute, are now open. Located at the former Avery Dennison campus on North Orange Grove Boulevard, the new life science research center is dedicated to the conservation, improvement, and restoration of human eyesight. It also fulfills the community's hopes for the cherished 7-acre campus, which had sat vacant for several years.

Life sciences are quickly becoming a powerful solution for empty workspaces across the US. However, offices aren't built for the intricate needs of laboratories -- highly sensitive to temperature, vibration, and light, and often requiring special features like air balancing, biosafety cabinets, lasers, and cold storage.

To solve this puzzle for the 40-year-old building, Doheny Eye Institute brought on Abbott Construction early in the design process to innovate alongside Doheny's researchers and leadership staff, construction manager CMPG, and designer SWA Architects. Together they found solutions to create a best-in-class vision research center.

"An outcome like this was only possible through great collaboration," says Abbott Vice President Michael Sloane. "We were honored to be part of it, because Doheny Eye Institute will make a significant impact in our community."

The facility currently features several floors of dedicated research and laboratory space, plus an executive wing with c-suite conference room, reading library, and a 220-seat conference center. Like an expression of its mission to improve sight, the building offers unparalleled 360 degree views of the outside world. Plans are also underway to build out the first floor for the Doheny Eye Center UCLA, the patient care enterprise, to create a full vision sciences campus.

"Doheny, Stein, and UCLA have one of the nation's best teams to do this work," said Marissa Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer of Doheny Eye Institute at its grand opening in June. "We celebrate this building's promise for the next generation of researchers and clinician scientists."

About Abbott Construction

Founded in 1983, Abbott Construction is a West Coast construction group known for superior management and field team, best-in-class standards and craftsmanship. Abbott's expertise runs deep in pre-construction, project planning, and the professional execution of construction in a variety of market sectors including healthcare, retail, office, non-profit, mixed-use, education, and seismic improvements. Abbott is a member of STO Building Group, and is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Tacoma and Los Angeles. Learn more at abbottconstruction.com.

