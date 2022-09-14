Heifer International has Appointed Surita Sandosham as President and CEO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International development organization, Heifer International, announced today that Surita Sandosham has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the organization.

Heifer International Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Heifer International) (PRNewswire)

An experienced non-profit leader and executive, Sandosham will succeed Pierre Ferrari and assume responsibilities on October 1, 2022. Ferrari announced his retirement in January 2022 and will leave the organization at the end of September.

Sandosham was born and raised in Singapore and has more than two decades of senior leadership experience at global non-profit organizations. Most recently, she served as Executive Director of Heartland Alliance International, a humanitarian and human rights non-profit based in Chicago, Illinois. Prior to Heartland, Sandosham was Vice President of Programs at the global non-profit Synergos in New York, building multisectoral partnerships on behalf of smallholder farmers and other vulnerable populations.

"Surita Sandosham's international development experience is exemplary. She brings a fresh perspective, decades of experience leading diverse and complex organizations and deep knowledge of working in Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the United States," said Randi Hedin, Chair of Heifer International's Board of Directors.

Hedin added: "Under her leadership, we are excited to build on what we have already accomplished to support smallholder farmers around the world."

While at Heartland Alliance International, Sandosham championed human rights providing lifesaving services and advocacy to survivors of conflict and those at risk of human rights abuses.

"Heifer International is a venerable organization with a long history of serving the world's poorest farmers. I am excited for the opportunity to lead the organization into its next chapter of addressing global hunger and poverty, and caring for the earth, and to become a part of a team making an impact at such a scale," said Sandosham.

Sandosham is a lawyer by training who graduated from City University London and the School of Oriental and African Studies at London University. As an international development practitioner and human rights advocate, she has served in leadership positions at Amnesty International, Equality Now, Rockefeller Foundation, Synergos, and Heartland Alliance International, working to accelerate agricultural growth, address maternal and child malnutrition, improve retention rates in education and support economic development for marginalized communities.

Heifer International's programs focus on supporting smallholder farmers and local food producers to strengthen local economies and build secure livelihoods that provide a Sustainable Living Income, holding true to the organization's core approach of local solutions to local problems.

In addition to its work with smallholder farmers and cooperatives, Heifer International continues to invest in farmer-focused infrastructure, enabling smallholder farmers to capture more of the value in production processes, access new markets and increase their incomes. Heifer's work with smallholder farmers and sustainable value chains is possible because of its strong donor base and long history of working alongside committed volunteers and partners to achieve meaningful results.

ABOUT HEIFER INTERNATIONAL

Since 1944, Heifer International has worked with more than 39 million families around the world to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way. Working with rural communities in 19 countries in Africa, Asia, and the Americas, including the United States, Heifer International supports farmers and local food producers to strengthen local economies and build secure livelihoods that provide a living income. For information, visit https://www.heifer.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heifer Project International