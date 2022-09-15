Houdini Sportswear Challenges Climate Week NYC, Int'l Fashion Week Attendees: 7 Days. 7 Garments. Can You Do It?

CEO Eva Karlsson Asks to Limit Wardrobe to Seven Garments Calling for Change in Mindset and Outfit of the The Day (OOTD) Creativity

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Climate Week NYC and upcoming fashion weeks in London, Milan, and Paris, Houdini , a circular sportswear company committed to timeless, minimalist designs, today issued a spirited challenge to global event attendees: 7 Days. 7 Garments. Can You Do It?, choose seven garments during their entire trip encouraging creativity for the "outfit of the day." This is the next phase of the global "Live Large With Less" initiative and is a call-to-action focusing on the impacts of peoples' buying choices on the environment and best practices for making smarter choices, plus living lighter is just easier. CEO Eva Karlsson is asking participants to adopt Houdini's "We don't need more clothes, we need clothes that can do more" philosophy when packing.

"While the world of fashion introduces what's next, the disturbing impacts of climate change will be front and center in New York," said Karlsson. "This is about significantly altering our collective mindset and asking those actively engaged in climate change and the fashion world to take those first important steps. Fashion is responsible for up to 10% of the global carbon dioxide output, more than international flights and shipping combined, according to the United Nations Environmental Programme . Estimates from McKinsey and the World Economic Forum suggest the number of garments produced each year has at least doubled since 2000."

Houdini follows a checklist that new garments must pass before production: does this product deserve existence; is it easy to repair; is it durable enough for our rental program; is anything added that isn't needed; is it fit for sharing, repairing, remaking and reselling; and does it have a next life solution? Houdini launched its first circular garment in 2006 and 85% of the collection is fully circular. The brand shares details on its circular design and manufacturing on Houdini's website and The Planetary Boundaries Assessment .

Karlsson will speak at Climate Week NYC September 20 on two panels: the first hosted by Google and Futerra at The Solutions House and at the "We Don't Have Time" broadcast about Scaling Climate Solutions Exponentially with Apple and Polestar.

