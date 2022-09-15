Mindtree Builds a Digital Command and Control Solution for Larsen & Toubro's Green Hydrogen Plant in Gujarat, India

WARREN, N.J. and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced that it has designed and implemented a digital command and control solution for Larsen & Toubro (L&T), an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, for the company's recently commissioned Green Hydrogen Plant in Hazira, Gujarat.

Built using Insights NxT, the IoT and data analytics platform of Mindtree NxT, the state-of-the-art solution enables remote monitoring and control of all services at the plant to help optimize operational and energy costs, and drive effective utilization of resources such as solar energy and battery energy storage systems. The solution is equipped with preventive and predictive data analytics capabilities to provide real-time insights into plant performance and support data-driven decision-making. This will help reduce the plant's carbon footprint and improve operational agility by increasing electrolyzer efficiency and reducing downtime.

The solution utilizes Insights NxT platform to interface with complex operational technology systems to capture mission-critical data, and enable different degrees of analysis and levers to streamline energy consumption. This aids quicker adoption of new clean energy, improved environmental monitoring and reporting, and competitive pricing of products and services.

"We are committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the energy needs of tomorrow while reducing our environmental impact," said Derek M. Shah, Senior Vice President and Head of Green Manufacturing and Development at L&T. "At our heavy engineering unit in Hazira, we use natural gas for welding and heat treatment operations. The solution developed by Mindtree will help us effectively reduce the plant's carbon footprint by mixing green hydrogen with natural gas, facilitating swifter adoption of cleaner fuel and alternative energy sources. This will boost our ability to better fulfill our sustainability goals while significantly enhancing our operational efficiency."

"The solution brings together Mindtree's extensive digital engineering and transformation expertise with L&T's deep domain knowledge to advance the vision for a healthier environment," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President of Global Markets at Mindtree. "Armed with sophisticated edge-to-experience and IoT capabilities, the solution will provide further impetus to clean energy through enhanced, real-time data from electrolyzer instrumentation, control system, and related ecosystem with advanced AI/ML algorithms. It sets a new benchmark in intelligent systems that can turn data into sound sustainability decisions, responsible actions, and profitable outcomes."

About Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades. For more information, please visit https://www.larsentoubro.com/.

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company that enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitive advantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital and cloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to approximately 275 of the world's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain, technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models, accelerate innovation and maximize growth. As a socially and environmentally responsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability in building long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 37,400 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — is consistently recognized among the best places to work. For more, please visit www.mindtree.com or @Mindtree_Ltd.

