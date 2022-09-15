Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Honored for Family Law in Texas Lawyer's 'Best of 2022'

Firm earns high honors as Best Family Law Firm in Dallas

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Texas Lawyer's Best of 2022 edition has singled out Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) as the Best Family Law Firm in Dallas.

Texas Lawyer is the oldest and one of the most respected legal publications in the state. For the 2022 edition, readers ranked the firm No. 1 in Dallas and among the Top 3 for Family Law in the San Antonio/Austin markets. This is the second year that ONDA has earned the publication's Best Family Law Firm honor, which is compiled through peer votes and independent research.

"Our goal is to provide the best representation for the individuals and families involved in family matter disputes, and we do that by attracting the very best lawyers practicing Family Law today," said Scott Downing, managing partner of the firm. "We appreciate that our dedication is acknowledged by Texas Lawyer."

ONDA has received some of the legal industry's highest honors, most recently with the inclusion of 16 attorneys in the 2023 Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch legal guides.

In addition, the firm is home to several of the state's Top 100 Super Lawyers for their representation of Family Law matters. ONDA is frequently ranked among the Best Law Firms by U.S. News/Best Lawyers.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for more than 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and each is a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

