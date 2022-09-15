Shyan Selah Brings New Entertainment Workshop Series to the Northwest

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyan Selah Foundation in partnership with Brave New World Enterprises and Washington State Department of Commerce is proud to announce the official re-launch of The Artist Workshop September 17th!

The Artist Workshop is designed to cultivate and develop aspiring artists and creative entrepreneurs from the Northwest.

The Artist Workshop is specifically designed to cultivate and develop aspiring entertainment artists and creative entrepreneurs. This exclusive program created from the real life experience and endeavors of Shyan Selah will produce a monthly series featuring the fundamental elements of the global entertainment industries including: music, tv/film, digital tech/social media, fashion, and professional sports industries for 14 - 21 year old participants. Every month participants will be able to listen and join in on conversations with a select panel made up of experts from each of the listed industries - the majority of which come directly from Shyan Selah's professional network. Featured guest speakers will include 7 time Grammy Award winning mix engineer Neal H Pogue (Tyler the Creator, Doja Cat, The Marias and more), Screenwriter Kirkland Morris (BMF, Powerbook IV: Force), Jay Warsinske (Founder of the IndiePower), Film and Music Director Martin Guigui (Beneath the Darkness, 9-11, The Bronx Bull, Billy Gibbons/ZZ Top), Eddie Levert, Jr. (President of Levert Entertainment, son of Eddie Levert of the O'Jays) and and much, much more.

"The Artist Workshop is the type of vehicle that can change an entire community," says Shyan Selah. "The creative arts industries are responsible for what we call 'entertainment' but on a deeper level, it is the experience provider for what we call 'culture.' From music to fashion to film to video gaming and sports, the workshop will play a pivotal role in redefining equity all the while amplifying the importance of education with respect to these creative industries. I've been blessed to panel, lecture, and produce this type of outreach at some of the top entertainment conventions in the world: NAMM, SXSW, ASCAP, CES and The Magic Convention have given me tremendous education on how to do this type of work; and combined with our amazing network, our strategic partners, and the intricate needs of our community, I'm excited to have this program take flight in my hometown."

From September 2022 to June 2023 monthly workshops will be held in Shyan Selah's hometown of Federal Way, with plans for a large scale talent show in July of 2023. As an organization designed to empower and uplift marginalized youth, the Shyan Selah Foundation is pleased to announce that due to its partnership with the Department of Commerce, up to 250 participants will receive complimentary access to all workshops and events. Interested participants are encouraged to register at www.theartistworkshop.org for more information.

"Commerce is thrilled to partner with the Artist Workshop to give aspiring creative entrepreneurs the skills and connections they need to develop thriving careers," says Shannon Halberstadt, director of creative economy sector development at the Department of Commerce. "The Artist Workshop will help cultivate the future creative workers and leaders we need to build a strong creative economy in Washington state."

The relationship between the Shyan Selah Foundation and the Department of Commerce stems from the inclusion of the program as a proviso introduced by Washington State Representative Jesse Johnson in the 2022-2023 state budget to address the ongoing need for educational and career development among Washington's youth.

"The Artist Workshop will provide our young people with the expert knowledge, skill set, and access to resources to inspire and empower a new generation of creative artists," says Representative Johnson. "This program is being implemented with a specific equity focused approach to make the arts more inclusive to all young people, particularly from our most vulnerable and marginalized communities. The Artist Workshop has been supporting students for a while now and finally has the financial support it deserves to bring about meaningful programming to our youth in South King County at a time when our youth need us the most as a community."

For more information and for the Artist Workshop schedule, please visit www.theartistworkshop.org.

