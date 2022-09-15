Teleperformance Recognized as a Top Ten Employer on Best Workplaces in Europe™ 2022 List

Teleperformance is the only Multinational Business Process Outsourcing company recognized on Europe's Great Place to Work® Top 25 rankings

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced that it is ranked in the top ten amongst multinational workplaces in Europe by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. By earning the prestigious Best Workplaces in Europe™ certification, Teleperformance continues to set the highest people standards for the European Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry as well as for organizations in all other industries.

The Teleperformance Group countries included in this recognition are Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom. The list is based on confidential survey data representing 1.4 million employees from over 3,000 companies across 37 countries in Europe. This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership.

Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a "For All™" workplace experience, diverse and inclusive of all employees no matter who they are or what they do. At the Best Workplaces in Europe, being able to offer unique benefits to employees makes a big difference. Teleperformance's Europe operations scored strong for overall trust, fairness and pride in the company by its more than 80,000 European team members. It operates over 120 facilities throughout Europe and provides work from home services, which over 70% of its staff currently utilize.

With all the challenges facing global markets in the years ahead, focusing on workplace culture will be essential to ensure organizations survive—and even thrive.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Europe for putting the well-being of their employees first," said Michael C. Bush, Global CEO of Great Place to Work®. "During an incredibly challenging time for the region, these companies created equitable workplaces by providing flexibility and supporting their employees through strife. The Best Workplaces in Europe embody the mission of Great Place to Work® and are indeed making work great work 'For All™'."

"We are extremely proud to be recognized among the top ten Best Workplaces in Europe in 2022, and especially honored to be the top ranked BPO company on the list," said Yannis Tourcomanis, President, Teleperformance CEMEA. "We are grateful to be recognized for prioritizing workplace culture and employee diversity, inclusion, and well-being and congratulate all of our management teams in Europe for always putting our people first."

"At Teleperformance, our employees are the focus of our business, and we constantly seek opportunities to hear their voices both internally and through independent forums," said Alan Winters, Chief People Officer, Teleperformance. "In our continuous effort to provide them with a welcoming culture, we embarked on a wide-scale project inviting more than 350,000 employees worldwide to take the Great Place to Work (GPTW®) Trust Index© Survey last month, June 2022. These GPTW® certifications demonstrate our steadfast commitment to embrace inclusive practices that help our 420,000 employees around the world with an environment that empowers them to succeed, advance, and grow."

With a top global priority of people care, over 97% of Teleperformance employees worldwide currently work in independently certified great employer operations.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

