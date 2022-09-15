TikTok names Gamelancer to select group of global partners to launch 'TikTok Games'

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce it has been selected as one of a small group of global TikTok partners to launch TikTok Games. TikTok initially launched a pilot testing program for HTML5 mini-games earlier in the summer with select partners.

Gamelancer (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.) (PRNewswire)

As the largest gaming network on TikTok with over 27,100,000 followers on the platform, Gamelancer is uniquely positioned to distribute its own HTML5 TikTok mini-games across the global TikTok network.

Gamelancer's first TikTok game is entitled 'Fortune Teller', which features a daily fortune/horoscope reading for Gamelancer users and followers. To access the game, during the final steps before uploading a TikTok video, TikTok users will find "MiniGame" as an option under the "Add Link" option, which allows TikTok users globally to attach one of a the select TikTok games to their videos prior to uploading. Viewers who come across the video can tap the link to start playing the game within the TikTok app.

"It's been an incredible process working in collaboration with our game development studio and the TikTok team to bring our first H5 game to life. We view TikTok as the platform to invest our social game development resources into as we have the massive built-in audience and strategy in place to acquire users at scale." – Darren Lopes, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer, Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

About Gamelancer Gaming

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1.7 billion monthly video views across its 27 owned and operated channels. With over 31,600,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gamelancer Gaming Corp.