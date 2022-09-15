With Senior Falls on the Rise, Athletico Physical Therapy Highlights Importance of Fall Prevention

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries among adults aged 65 years and older in the U.S. Yet, despite ongoing fall prevention awareness, fall injury rates among the older adult population have been steadily increasing, according to a recent Medicare study. In fact, senior falls increased 1.5% annually during the study period, causing 106,000 new injuries and equating to about $1 billion in Medicare spending.

Physical therapists are movement experts. Using researched and validated tests, they can assess and identify what may be causing your balance issues and provide recommendations for the best course of care.

"The pandemic has had a significant impact on the aging population in terms of decreasing activity levels, causing seniors to be much more sedentary. During that time, many also opted for telehealth physical therapy services in place of in-clinic care and, unfortunately, we are still seeing post-COVID fall risk patients today," said Kimberly Smith, PT, DPT, VRT, Illinois Regional Coordinator for Athletico's Vestibular and Concussion Program. "Physical therapists are movement experts and have the training and tools that are proven to help in prevention of falls. By starting with physical therapy, we can ensure you or your loved ones receive the care needed to detect and prevent falls before they happen."

During Falls Prevention Awareness Month in September, Athletico Physical Therapy is encouraging senior adults and caregivers to be proactive by recognizing fall risk factors early on and understanding methods for prevention. Falls can lead to nonfatal severe injuries, such as head injuries and hip fractures, or soft tissue injuries to the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder. Falls can also be emotionally traumatic to some, causing people to avoid participating in daily activities due to the fear of falling.

Physical therapists routinely treat patients with injuries related to falls and can be the first line of defense against them. Athletico is sharing tips to ensure fall risk detection and prevention are a priority:

1. Recognize fall risk factors that can and cannot be managed by a healthcare provider:

2. Consider seeing a physical therapist first for fall prevention:

3. Focus on preventing falls before they happen by taking proactive safety measures at home:

"Many physical therapists are also caregivers to their family members and friends, and we understand just how detrimental a fall can be for a family," added Smith. "Physical therapy is an effective, low-risk way to evaluate risk and prevent falls, and our goal is help people live the best quality of life for as long as they can."

To learn more about fall prevention or find an Athletico Physical Therapy clinic near you, visit www.athletico.com.

