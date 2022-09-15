World's best bartender announced: Adrián Michalčík representing Norway is awarded the title of world's best bartender at the Diageo World Class Global Bartender of the Year competition

World's best bartender announced: Adrián Michalčík representing Norway is awarded the title of world's best bartender at the Diageo World Class Global Bartender of the Year competition

SYDNEY, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This evening in Sydney, Norwegian bartender, Adrián Michalčík, mixed, stirred and shook his way to the Diageo World Class Global Bartender of the Year title, which saw bartenders from 50 countries take part.

Adrián Michalčík, representing Norway, is awarded the title of world’s best bartender at the Diageo World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2022 competition in Sydney, Australia (PRNewswire)

Adrián went shaker to shaker with some of the best bartenders in the world in a series of challenges designed to test their cocktail skills, knowledge and creativity.

From designing a unique cordial using surplus fresh produce to make a highball with the world's number 1 Scotch[1], Johnnie Walker; to stirring the 'perfect' Tanqueray No. TEN Martini; the finalists were encouraged to push the boundaries of their craft and champion drinking better not more.

Upon winning, Adrián said: "Wow, I can't believe I've just won the biggest bartender competition in the world! The last few years have been incredibly tough for me and for our industry. Just to get the chance to compete here, in real life, against some truly amazing bartenders, feels like the start of a new chapter. There were moments I wasn't sure I'd make the next round let alone win the title!"

Marissa Johnston, Global Head of Diageo World Class said: "This year's competition has truly blown me away. Our finalists have taken their craft to the next level and Adrián stood out as a giant among giants. He is a very worthy winner and I'm really looking forward to working with him in the year ahead."

It wasn't just the bartenders in attendance at this year's festival; competition judges and cocktail legends including Ago Perrone, Monica Berg and Ryan Chetiyawardana, surprised Sydney residents with guest appearances in some of city's top bars and restaurants as part of the World Class Cocktail Festival.

The festival also featured a series of events and collaborations at restaurants and bars around the world-famous Sydney Opera House. Including the godfather of food trucks, Roy Choi, hosting the Don Julio Food Truck Fiesta, and award-winning bartender and entrepreneur, Monica Berg, bringing a fresh perspective on Single Malts with The Singleton to one of Sydney's favourite venues, Shell House.

To stay up to date with the latest cocktail trends follow @WorldClass on Instagram and Facebook.

[1] IWSR 2021

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900092/Adrian_Michalcik_World_s_Best_Bartender.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900093/Adrian_Michalcik_Awarded_World_s_Best_Bartender.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900094/Adrian_Michalcik_Tanqueray_Challenge.jpg

Adrián Michalčík, representing Norway, is awarded the title of world’s best bartender at the Diageo World Class Global Bartender of the Year competition 2022- surrounded by members of the World Class Hall of Fame (PRNewswire)

Adrián Michalčík, representing Norway, competes in the Tanqueray No. TEN Challenge during the Diageo World Class Global Bartender of the Year competition 2022 in Sydney (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diageo