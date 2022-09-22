Halo Collective Completes Acquisition of Premium Indoor Grow and Distribution Hub in Portland, Oregon

Halo has completed the acquisition of all of the substantial assets of three operating entities doing business as Pistil Point in Oregon which collectively hold multiple cannabis licenses. (CNW Group/Halo Collective Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company") (NEO: HALO) (OTCQX: HCANF) (Germany: A9KN) today announced, further to its press release dated August 27, 2021, that it has completed the acquisition of all of the substantial assets of three operating entities doing business as Pistil Point in Oregon which collectively hold multiple cannabis licenses. With this transaction, Halo now has full ownership of a range of indoor and outdoor cultivation, manufacturing, and distributions assets, along with an expanded library of genetics that is expected to allow the Company to continue to execute its vertically integrated strategy in Oregon with enhanced competitiveness and economics as it penetrates additional retail dispensaries in the state.

Pursuant to the acquisition, Halo has purchased all of the substantial assets of Decatur One LLC, Bradford Two LLC, and Bradford Three LLC through its wholly-owned subsidiary ANM Inc. The consideration payable by Halo in connection with the acquisition was US$4.0 million, payable in 47,224 common shares in the capital of Halo. The common shares issued are subject to a hold period expiring on the date that is four (4) months and one day from the date of issuance. In connection with the acquisition, the parties have waived the requirement to hold US$2.0 million worth of common shares in escrow for potential indemnification claims and the achievement of specified milestones. This transaction follows the acquisition of Food Concepts LLC, the master tenant of the approximately 55,000 square feet indoor cannabis cultivation, processing, and wholesaling facility in Portland, Oregon, in 2021, where the businesses operate.

"The acquisition of the Pistil Point operating assets is a key milestone for our home market of Oregon," said CEO and Chairman Katie Field. "With increased ownership of our supply chain, we are better able to meet consumer demand for high quality products while also delivering improved economics for the business. We are confident that consummating this acquisition strengthens our Company and helps us achieve our overall goal of rebuilding shareholder value."

Continued Ms. Field, "We are methodically pursuing the Oregon market with arguably the most competitive product offering in the state -- that just got even better. We are producing premium indoor flower that dispensaries and consumers are increasingly demanding, cultivated from over 30 unique genetics strains, including our popular Vino and Roasted Garlic Margie variations, which garner higher price points. We are focusing on Halo grown indoor and outdoor flower, which allows us to capture more economic value and ensure quality of our supply chain. And, we will now have efficient distribution directly from Portland, allowing us to serve 70% of the state market with a 48-hour delivery window. All of this is expected to enable the Company to expand into new doors and drive growth for Halo."

Concluded Ms. Field, "Halo is dedicated to solidifying its strong and longstanding connection with Oregon consumers. We have a leading sales force in the state and the team is now equipped with a full suite of cannabis products that address a lion's share of consumer demand. With a renewed localized approach, we see tremendous opportunity are looking forward to building on this commitment as we execute our strategy in the state."

Jesse Garner, Managing Sales Director of Oregon, added, "With this acquisition, Halo is poised to show retail customers that we are more than just a budget brand in Oregon. We are producing high-quality, niche strains, and stores with whom we have not previously worked are now taking on our products. The quicker turnaround on deliveries coming from Portland also allows us to better service our customers. I started in the cannabis space as a grower in 2012. In 2016, I started Cannassuer distribution and was able to build distribution for a number of brands throughout the state of Oregon. Two of those brands I helped take public. As a co-founder of Halo, I am excited at the opportunity to re-establish Halo's brands in the Oregon marketplace. There is only room to grow with management's 'boots on the ground' mentality, a dedicated sales team, and a turnkey competitive menu that is second to none."

About Halo Collective

Halo is focused on the United States West Coast, where it has vertically integrated operations covering the entire value chain from seed to sale. Halo cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and distributes quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, vape carts, edibles, and concentrates. Halo sells these products under a portfolio of brands, including Hush™, Winberry Farms™, its retail brand Budega™, and license agreements with Papa's Herb®, DNA Genetics, and FlowerShop*. In addition, Halo has opened two dispensaries in Los Angeles under the Budega™ brand in North Hollywood and Hollywood, with plans to open one more in Hollywood in 2022.

In the non-THC sector, Halo is expanding into health and wellness categories, including CBD and functional supplements such as nootropic nutraceuticals and non-psychotropic mushrooms. Halo, through a series of acquisitions, has product offerings in the form of beverages (H2C Beverages), dissolvable strips (Dissolve Medical), capsules (Hushrooms™), and topical supplements (Hatshe) with proposed national distribution via a strategic agreement with SWAY Energy Corporation.

Halo has successfully acquired and integrated a variety of companies which were subsequently reorganized to create Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN), an international medical cannabis and wellness company, of which Halo is the largest shareholder. Halo has also acquired a range of software development assets, including CannPOS, Cannalift, CannaFeels, and a discrete sublingual dosing technology, Accudab. Halo intends to reorganize these entities (including their intellectual property and patent applications) into a subsidiary called Halo Tek Inc. and to complete the distribution of the shares of Halo Tek Inc. to shareholders on record at a date to be determined.

For further information regarding Halo, see Halo's disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Halo's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Halo's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to the the ability of the Company to execute its strategy and penetrate additional dispensaries in Oregon, the ability of the Company to realize on expected improvements in economics, the ability of the Company to enhance shareholder value, the Company's expectations regarding future sourcing of material and expected distribution in the state of Oregon, management's plans regarding its portfolio of cannabis businesses and intention to expand into health and wellness, the distribution agreement with SWAY Energy Corporation, the expected opening date of the Company's California dispensaries and the proposed spin-off by Halo Tek Inc.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Halo is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Halo has made certain assumptions. Although Halo believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Among others, the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: inability of management to successfully integrate the operations of acquired businesses, changes in the consumer market for cannabis products, changes in the expected outcomes of the proposed changes to Halo's operations, delays in obtaining required licenses or approvals necessary for the build-out of the Company's cannabis operations, dispensaries or Canadian operations, the proposed spin-out with Halo Tek Inc., delays or unforeseen costs incurred in connection with construction, the ability of competitors to scale operations in Northern California, delays or unforeseen difficulties in connection with the cultivation and harvest of Halo's raw material, changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2022 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Halo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Halo or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Third Party Information

This press release includes market and industry data that has been obtained from third party sources, including industry publications. The Company believes that the industry data is accurate and that its estimates and assumptions are reasonable, but there is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of this data. Third party sources generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of included information. Although the data is believed to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this press release or ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon by such sources

Non-Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

