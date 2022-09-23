FOOD ALLERGY INSTITUTE FEATURED ON BLOOMBERG TV's ADVANCEMENTS WITH TED DANSON

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Allergy Institute (FAI), a food allergy treatment center revolutionizing food allergy treatment was featured on Advancements with Ted Danson on September 10th at 8 PM EDT on Bloomberg TV. After airing a video of the segment will be available on Amazon Prime Video and Vimeo.com/dmgproductions.

In the latest segment of "Advancement with Ted Danson" on Bloomberg, viewers learned about orphan diseases and the systemic gap in the healthcare system that limits treatment innovation within rare and orphan diseases such as food allergies. The Food Allergy Institute has identified a solution in bridging this innovation gap, by developing the first remission inducing form of food allergy treatment informed by big data. The FAI's patented Tolerance Induction Program™ (TIP) has successfully treated over 13,000 patients with a 99% success rate. Hear from Chief Medical Officer, CEO, Founder - Dr. Inderpal Randhawa, Head of Data Informatics, Herman Sandhu and Director of Clinicians, Dr. Tracy Clark as they dive into the cutting edge work that separates FAI from all other available treatment methods.

COO, Anoop Lohora explains how Food Allergy Institute's remission outcome approach differs from current treatment approaches in the healthcare space. "We do that by utilizing large amounts of data, proprietary algorithms and software technology, which separates us from pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Specifically in that our outcome is to actually achieve remission as opposed to moderate a disease, by combining Advanced AI and ML with mathematical algorithms."

FAI's mission is to provide greater accessibility to families with a loved one suffering from food allergies, that is giving them the gift of "Food Freedom." Director of Clinicians, Dr. Tracy Clark explains what food freedom means."For our families TIP represents hope and for our patients, TIP represents sleepovers and birthday parties and restaurants. The possibility of endless experiences, inclusion in social and cultural events and ultimately in independence and a lifetime of safety."

The Food Allergy Institute is the largest food allergy treatment center of its kind. Unlike traditional, OIT (Oral Immunotherapy) treatment methods, FAI harnesses the power of Machine learning and AI in creating patient tailored, remission inducing treatment plans. Through the successful completion of the Tolerance Induction Program™, patients can consume whatever and however much they want without fear of an allergic reaction.

