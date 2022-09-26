Critical Construction Underway in Advance of Harbor-UCLA Expansion

New Underground Utilities Prepare the Way for Replacement Hospital

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Large-scale utility construction is underway at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center campus, part of preparations for the highly anticipated replacement hospital currently in the design phase.

Healthcare builder Abbott Construction is leading the make-ready utility project to support the new 400,000SF outpatient treatment and support building. The intricate work goes deep underground, and includes electrical and telecommunication duct banks, domestic and fire water lines, storm system infrastructure, and other low voltage utilities. With the existing hospital active and serving patients, the construction surrounding it is highly coordinated.

"Protecting Harbor-UCLA's daily operations is our first priority," says Vice President Michael Sloane, who oversees Abbott's construction operations in Southern California. "We're phasing this work so that patients and staff can access the services they need at all times."

The 72-acre campus at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is a Level 1 Trauma Center, and one of three LA County public teaching hospitals. Abbott Construction also recently built the new Restorative Care Village, an 8-building behavioral health campus, at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center.

"Building public health facilities is some of the most meaningful work we do," says Abbott Construction President and CEO Troy Stedman. "These are the spaces where our families and neighbors receive lifesaving care. To have even a small role in that development is rewarding."

About Abbott Construction

Founded in 1983, Abbott Construction is a West Coast construction group known for superior management and field team, best-in-class standards and craftsmanship. Abbott's expertise runs deep in pre-construction, project planning, and the professional execution of construction in a variety of market sectors including healthcare, retail, office, non-profit, mixed-use, education, and seismic improvements. Abbott is a member of STO Building Group, and is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Tacoma and Los Angeles. Learn more at abbottconstruction.com.

