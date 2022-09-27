Former Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ariba to Impart Key Lessons on Multi-Sector Transformational Leadership and Building Massive Networks

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkestro , the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform, today announced that former Under Secretary of State Keith Krach, renowned American businessman, Silicon Valley innovator, philanthropist and public servant, will be delivering the keynote address at Optimal '22 : Las Vegas, Arkestro's Leadership Summit to be held November 8-9th.

"Keith is multi-sector transformational leader in the fields of robotics, engineering software, e-commerce, higher education, philanthropy, diplomacy, and even the way people sign," said Arkestro COO Neil Lustig. "He has unparalleled experience in building massive global networks including the $3.7 trillion/year Ariba Network; the DocuSign Global Trust Network with one billion users in 188 countries; and the Clean Network alliance of 60 democracies and 200 telcos, representing two-thirds of the world's GDP. We are looking forward to him conveying his key learnings to our Optimal '22 audience of professionals who are looking to re-engineer their own sourcing and procurement processes."

Krach is currently Co-founder and Chairman of the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue , the preeminent global authority for advancing freedom through trusted technology. He recently ran U.S. economic diplomacy as Under Secretary of State, having the rare distinction of being unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate . Krach previously served as DocuSign Chairman & CEO for 10 years; Ariba co-founder, Chairman & CEO; Chairman of Purdue's Board of Trustees; Angie's List Board Chairman; Co-founder & COO of engineering software leader Rasna; 2000 E&Y National Entrepreneur of the Year; 2019 Harvard Business School Leader of the Year and youngest-ever Vice President of GM.

" At Ariba , we saw procurement teams struggle to alter long-established procurement processes like source to pay in order to quickly deliver significant process improvements and strategic cost-savings." said Keith Krach. "Arkestro's Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform solves that issue by leveraging behavioral science, game theory and machine learning to provide enterprises a quantum leap in purchasing cost savings and sourcing cycles. This revolutionary technology gives Arkestro customers the prediction capabilities necessary to win faster value across all addressable spend categories, resulting in an elevated strategic role for the sourcing and procurement function by supercharging operational and financial performance."

As the nation's top economic diplomat, Krach led the development of the bipartisan Global Economic Security Strategy; built the Clean Network Alliance of Democracies to defeat China's 5G masterplan; spearheaded the largest onshoring in U.S. history to secure the semiconductor supply chain; architected the $280B bipartisan "Chips and Science Act"; was the first government official to label China's human rights abuses in Xinjiang as genocide; and was the highest-ranking State Department official to visit Taiwan in 41 years.

As a result of his national security initiatives, Krach and his family were sanctioned by the CCP. A year later, Krach was nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for deploying his "Trust Doctrine" to defend against technological authoritarianism, safeguard global economic security, preserve democracy in Taiwan , and protect human rights to advance freedom and lasting peace.

Optimal '22: Las Vegas will focus on highlighting practical real-world examples of the impact that Predictive Procurement Orchestration can have on both the enterprise balance sheet and strategic corporate initiatives. In addition to Krach, attendees will hear from executives leading world-class procurement organizations like Bel Brands, Box and more. The event promises to provide a great opportunity for procurement, sourcing, IT transformation, supply chain and finance teams to gain professional development around digital initiatives and predictive procurement.

