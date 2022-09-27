Autodesk Paves Path to Digital Transformation in the Cloud

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) kicks off Autodesk University (AU) 2022 , the company's annual design and make conference and premier learning experience. After two years as a digital experience, the event returns in person this year in New Orleans and runs September 27-29.

AU brings together thousands of industry experts and thought leaders at the forefront of architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), product design and manufacturing (D&M), and media and entertainment (M&E). Today, organizations across each of these industries face unprecedented challenges, from supply chain disruption and labor shortages to distributed teams and more. Attendees at AU will have the opportunity to hear from leaders in AEC, M&E, and D&M. Speakers from Autodesk and organizations such as the City of New Orleans, Harvard Business School, British Antarctic Survey, Amazon Studios, BBi Autosport, and more will share how they are achieving better outcomes by connecting people, processes, and technology.

"Our industries are embracing digital tools, but too often, people remain siloed in their respective jobs with disconnected processes, burdened by data that is not as useful as it could be," said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk president and CEO. "The time is now for our customers to fully realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our Autodesk cloud capabilities will empower the innovators and creators we serve to be more productive, and more profitable."

Autodesk is supporting and advancing its customers' digital transformation journeys by connecting workflows in the cloud for better outcomes and workflows. At AU, Autodesk is introducing three industry clouds: Autodesk Forma, Autodesk Flow and Autodesk Fusion. Part of the Autodesk Platform , these industry clouds will connect processes to drive new ways of working.

Autodesk Forma, the industry cloud for AEC, unifies building information modeling (BIM) workflows for teams who design, build, and operate the built environment. The first Forma offering will help customers extend the BIM process into planning and early-stage design.





Autodesk Flow, the industry cloud for M&E, connects customer workflows, data, and teams across the entire production lifecycle from earliest concept to final delivery. The first cloud product available on Flow will focus on Asset Management, giving users the ability to manage assets throughout the entire production process.





Autodesk Fusion, the industry cloud for D&M, connects customer data and people across the entire product development lifecycle from top floor to shop floor. Fusion 360, together with Autodesk Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain, and Prodsmart make up the initial cloud offerings within Autodesk Fusion.

"Fusion 360 is the best example of where we're taking our industry clouds, providing a connected environment that flows up and down a project lifecycle," said Raji Arasu, Autodesk CTO. "As we build out each industry cloud, a central cloud information model will give every collaborator the right data at the right time on the device of their choice."

Underpinning these three clouds is Autodesk Platform Services , the set of cross-industry APIs and services formerly known as Forge. Autodesk Platform Services provides customers with the ability to customize solutions, create innovative workflows, and integrate other tools and data with our platform.

Live in New Orleans and online for audiences everywhere, Autodesk University 2022 includes mainstage sessions, panel discussions, thought leadership presentations, and industry case studies, along with Autodesk product briefings and trainings. There are more than 450 classes led by industry and product experts offering insights into the future of design and make. AU also offers free year-round access to learning content, professional development, and inspirational industry talks. Learn more about Autodesk University 2022 here .

