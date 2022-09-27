CRŪ Winery and Real Good Fish Announce Fall Sweepstakes

SOLEDAD, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRŪ Winery and Real Good Fish have teamed up for the month of September to bring one lucky winner the best in wine and seafood from California's Central Coast.

Now through September 30th, wine and seafood lovers will have a chance to win a trip to Monterey's Santa Lucia Highlands complete with a 2-night stay in Monterey California, a VIP wine tasting for two at the CRŪ Winery Santa Lucia Highlands tasting room and a Seafood Lover's Box from Real Good Fish.

Says Nathan Stern, CRŪ Winery CEO, "We are delighted to once again partner with Real Good Fish who are also based on California's Central Coast and similarly to CRŪ Winery, focus on delivering high-end, quality products to their customers. Wine and seafood are a classic pairing and this partnership allows us to spread the word on how to pair wine and seafood while also treating one lucky winner to a luxurious trip to Monterey."

The sweepstakes is open to US residents 21 years of age and older and can be entered at www.cruwinery.com/sweepstakes. The sweepstakes closes September 30th.

ABOUT CRŪ WINERY

Deeply rooted in family & friends, CRU Winery sources fruit from some of the finest vineyards throughout the Central Coast of California. With a focus on Burgundian and Rhone varietals such as Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Syrah, CRU crafts wines for quality, everyday drinking. Learn more at www.cruwinery.com

ABOUT REAL GOOD FISH

Based at the heart of Monterey Bay, Real Good Fish is focused on providing its members access to a wide variety of the highest quality, domestic, sustainably sourced and traceable seafood. Every delivery features the fisherman's name, the vessel name, the gear used, and the landing harbor directly on the label.

