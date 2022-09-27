ELEVATE CONFERENCE TO HELP COMPANY LEADERS NAVIGATE NEW RIGOROUS STANDARDS FOR SUPPLY CHAIN ESG, DUE DILIGENCE AND RESPONSIBLE SOURCING

The ELEVATE Leadership Series 2022 event will be held on October 4, at the NYSE.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVATE, an industry leader in ESG, sustainability and supply chain services in more than 100 countries around the world, today announced the agenda for its 2022 Leadership Series event to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the New York Stock Exchange.

This one-day conference will feature value-creating insights into trends, government policies, and best practices associated with supply chain management, responsible sourcing and matters of ESG across the globe. Many industry sectors will be represented at the event, including company leaders from financial, technology, apparel, food, and more.

New forced-labor regulations, increasing investor activism and corporate public ESG commitments have given the global supply chains of public and private companies an unprecedented public profile, presenting a potential threat to business performance or a meaningful opportunity to do the right things to achieve business success.

Ian Spaulding, ELEVATE's founder and CEO and Chief Growth Officer at LRQA, who will host the event, said, "ELEVATE is a strategic transformation partner, solving big supply chain problems and enabling value-creating supply operations. We are uniquely positioned to assist companies in determining if current or potential suppliers around the world are meeting standards for human rights, safety, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. We take that obligation very seriously."

Dr. Kevin Franklin, ELEVATE's Managing Director, added, "Businesses, public and private, across all industries, must change their approach to supply chain ESG due diligence. "The need to adopt a new, higher standard of responsible sourcing is real. This is a time when companies must know their suppliers like never before."

The ELEVATE Leadership Series 2022 aims to provide a roadmap for navigating and operationalizing this transformation. The event agenda includes:

Innovative solutions for tracing, tracking, or improving supply chain ESG performance;

Top 10 Trends in Responsible Sourcing;

Understanding the View of Advocates for Accelerated Supply Chain Improvements;

The importance of 'S' in ESG;

New Standards for Responsible Sourcing Due Diligence and Their Implications; and

Operationalizing ESG and On-The-Ground Reality.

To learn more about the conference, visit: ELEVATE Leadership Series 2022.

About ELEVATE

ELEVATE, an LRQA Company, is an industry leader in ESG, sustainability and supply chain services globally, with more than 17 years' expertise in designing, building and managing data-driven, sustainability linked programs that drive positive impact. ELEVATE's business-minded perspective and relentless focus on transparency, innovation, sustainability and measurable impact delivers lasting positive change for companies, brands and retailers, suppliers, factories and workers.

Having built an extensive global portfolio of clients, including corporates with international supply chains, suppliers, investors and banks, industry coalitions, NGOs and governments, and an operating footprint across 100 countries, ELEVATE currently conducts over 20,000 assessments and audits per year, to the highest standards of quality and integrity.

About LRQA

LRQA is a leading global assurance provider, bringing together decades of expertise in brand assurance, certification, cybersecurity, inspection and training, to help its clients negotiate a rapidly changing risk landscape.

Operating in more than 160 countries and recognized by over 30 accreditation bodies worldwide, LRQA covers almost every sector, and prides itself on the highest standards of quality and innovation as it helps clients to manage risk across the entire supply chain, drive operational improvements and build credibility with stakeholders.

Media Contact

Scott Deitz

On behalf of ELEVATE

scott@sevenletter.com

336-908-7759

