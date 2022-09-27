But First, Cold Brew! Baileys Deliciously Light Partners with Lavazza to Offer Innovative Ways to Enjoy Cold Brew Coffee Year-Round

Just because summer's over doesn't mean you can't sip on a Baileys Deliciously Light and Lavazza cold brew coffee!



NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold brew coffee is always a good idea, at least when Baileys Deliciously Light is included! To help kick-off National Coffee Day and settle the year-round iced coffee debate once and for all, Baileys Deliciously Light Liqueur has teamed up with Lavazza, the 127-year old iconic Italian coffee company, to offer more ways to enjoy a cold cup of joe no matter what season with just two simple ingredients: Baileys Deliciously Light and Lavazza's Ready-To-Drink Organic Cold Brew Coffees (the pairing you've needed all along).

Just in time for National Coffee Day on September 29th, Baileys Deliciously Light and Lavazza are releasing five new cold brew coffee recipes featuring cream from Ireland and the rich cocoa and vanilla flavors of Baileys paired with Lavazza's line of four organic RTD Cold Brew coffee cans: Classic Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew, Cappuccino Cold Brew with Milk, and Double Shot Cold Brew with Oat Milk. Whether you're new at whipping up your own coffee at-home or a self-proclaimed barista, there's sure to be something for you!

"Baileys Deliciously Light is such a delicious and versatile product, and paired with Lavazza's ready-to-drink cold brew cans provides a simple yet innovative way to treat yourself to an iced coffee anytime, anywhere," says Stacey Cunningham, Director of Baileys & Liqueurs, Diageo North America. "Iced coffee always comes down to personal preference so we're excited to partner with Lavazza to offer new and unique recipes for every type of coffee drinker perfect for various occasions including daytime celebrations, brunch and many more."

If you're in need of a Baileys and coffee restock, looking to gift the coffee aficionado in your life or just want to whip up some of the new cold brew coffee cocktails for your next get together, Baileys Deliciously Light and Lavazza in partnership with Cocktail Courier are releasing the Deliciously Light Cold Brew Kit so you can easily recreate the new recipes from the comfort of your own home. The cocktail kit includes a bottle of Baileys Deliciously Light, a variety pack of Lavazza's organic ready-to-drink Cold Brew cans, two tumblers to sip with friends, a milk frother, sphere ice cube mold, and garnishes to top it all off. Run, don't walk to CocktailCourier.com to purchase a kit of your own (must be 21+) while supplies last.

"As the popularity of the year-round cold brew coffee drink continues to rise, we're thrilled to partner with Baileys Deliciously Light to offer original recipes that are easy-to-make yet elevated," says Jonathan Lehr, Marketing Director of Lavazza Group.. "The blend of Baileys' signature creamy flavors combined with Lavazza's premium organic ready-to-drink cold brew cans creates a melt-in-your-mouth-taste experience that we can't wait for everyone to try!"

Baileys Deliciously Light is the brand's lightest indulgence yet, made with 40% less sugar and 40% less calories than Baileys Original Irish Cream* and is currently available wherever fine spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $23.99 for a 750ml bottle. Enjoy Baileys Deliciously Light over ice, chilled, in a smoothie or with hot, iced or whipped coffee so you now have more occasions to treat yourself including daytime celebrations, brunch and many more. Lavazza's Ready-to-Drink Organic Cold Brew is the only one of its kind to be made with USDA Certified Organic, Rainforest Alliance Certified, 100% Arabica coffee. All four flavors are available for $3.49 MSRP and can be purchased at LavazzaUSA.com, Amazon.com, Eataly, Stop & Shop, Food Lion locations and more. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com or LavazzaUSA.com.

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur:

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whiskey and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Almande. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com .

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Lavazza

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over € 2.3 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse. It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 9 manufacturing plants in 6 countries and over 4,200 collaborators all over the world. The Group's global presence is the result of over 125 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup.

About Cocktail Courier

Cocktail Courier offers a cocktail delivery service that includes all of the fresh ingredients and instructions needed to shake or stir professional quality cocktails in the comfort of your own home. Cocktail Courier eliminates recipe and ingredient hunting by sending you a pre-packed kit along with easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions, turning you into a professional bartender in a matter of minutes, giving you access to some of the best cocktail recipes in the country. For more information about Cocktail Courier, please visit www.CocktailCourier.com.

