U.S. Silica Announces Price Increases on Industrial and Specialty Products

KATY, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) announced today that its Industrial and Specialty Products segment will increase prices for most of its non-contracted silica sand, aplite, limestone, diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays and non-activated clay products used primarily in glass, filtration, foundry, paints, coatings, elastomers, roofing, chemicals, recreation, building products and other applications.

Price increases will range from 9% to 20% depending on the product and grade and go into effect for shipments beginning November 1, 2022.

These price increases are necessary to help offset significant and continuing cost increases in labor, transportation, materials and manufacturing costs.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 122-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 600 diversified products to customers across our end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company has 28 operating mines and processing facilities and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

Investor Contact

Patricia Gil

Vice President, Investor Relations

281-505-6011

gil@ussilica.com

