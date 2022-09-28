365 Retail Markets Announces Partnership with Data Warehouse, CDSI

Food Service Operators (FSO) and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Manufacturers to benefit from strengthened data analytics and insights

TROY, Mich., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Retail Markets ("365"), the global leader in unattended retail, today announced its partnership with Custom Data Solutions, Inc. (CDSI), the country's leading data collection, processing and reporting company.

365 and CDSI's partnership was designed to facilitate collaboration on best-in-class data analytics and insights products for their combined customer list. The venture will maximize their customers' top-line revenue by optimizing the product mix and placement as well as their bottom-line revenue through improved merchandising and operational efficiencies.

"Our goal is to provide long-term, actionable benefits to all of our clients," said CDSI President & CEO, Michael Nudi. "As the food service industry continues to re-invent itself and CPG manufacturers continue to look for new business growth opportunities, data insights become the crux of progress. CDSI is excited to partner with 365 to develop these opportunities."

"Our relationship with CDSI fits well within the 365 long-term strategy to provide value and insight to our operators worldwide by leveraging data from the billions of transactions on our platform," said Joe Hessling, 365 CEO. "The partnership with CDSI has been a long time coming, and I am thankful to Michael L. Nudi and Jim T. Powers for driving this collaboration to advance our goals of continuously strengthening our value proposition for our customers."

365 Retail Markets and CDSI will collaborate to provide all levels of the supply chain the following benefits:

Optimized product mix for their entire operations

Automated merchandising decisions leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence

Product selection-Consumer preference matching

Maximized consumer and client engagement

Streamlined picking/warehousing operations

Maximized revenue opportunity through brand partnerships

Operational integration related to the partnership is beginning, and stakeholders can expect to realize the benefits to their operations into 2023 and beyond.

About Custom Data Solutions, Inc.

CDSI is the country's leading data collection, processing and reporting company. Formed in April 1981, CDSI began as a software development company specializing in providing high-end, innovative solutions in various industries, including insurance, banking, property management, manufacturing and distribution. The company provides a third-party neutral and confidential reporting solution based on distributor reported sales. Custom Data Solutions provides the most comprehensive reporting and analytic solutions available in the marketplace.

About 365 Retail Markets

365 Retail Markets is the global leader in unattended retail technology. Founded in 2008, 365 provides a full suite of best-in-class, self-service technologies for food service operators including end-to-end integrated SaaS software, payment processing and point of-sale hardware. Today, the company's technology solutions autonomously power food retail spaces at corporate offices, manufacturing and distribution facilities, and more, in order to provide compelling foodservice options for consumers. 365's technology solutions include a growing suite of frictionless smart-stores, micro markets, vending, catering, and dining point-of-sale options to meet the expanding needs of its customers. 365 continuously pioneers innovation in the industry with superior technology, strategic partnerships and ultimate flexibility in customization and branding.

