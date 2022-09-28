M&M'S® Welcomes First New Character in a Decade

The Mars, Incorporated brand celebrates the global debut of a new character as M&M'S continues to use the power of fun to inspire moments of everyday happiness and belonging

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in a decade, M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, is expanding its iconic crew with the introduction of a new character and spokescandy – meet Purple.

For the first time in a decade, M&M’S is expanding its iconic crew with the introduction of a new character – Purple – a permanent addition as the brand seeks to use the power of fun to help more people feel they belong (PRNewswire)

Designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity, our newest member is known for her earnest self-expression. Keen self-awareness, authenticity and confidence are the driving forces behind Purple's charm and quirky nature. She joins the legendary cast of M&M'S characters, who recently were given a refresh with updated looks and more nuanced personalities in January.

"Mars is thrilled to debut the newest member of the M&M'S cast of characters to the world. There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self. Our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique," said Jane Hwang, Global Vice President at Mars Wrigley. "Our purpose story is just getting started and the introduction of our newest M&M'S spokescandy is the next chapter, as the brand continues to delight fans with fun in a way only M&M'S can."

Art and entertainment are powerful ways to inspire connection and fun. To mark this exciting global debut, Purple is harnessing the power of music to showcase her individuality with the release of her first music single and video. The musical debut entitled, "I'm Just Gonna Be Me" features the extraordinary talents of saxophonist Grace Kelly, dance and choreography masters Devin Santiago and Colo Cag, celebrated opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo and special appearances by the rest of the M&M'S crew, including Red, Yellow, Orange, Brown, Blue and Green. Fans can visit M&M'S Purpose - For All Funkind to learn more about the group of creators M&M'S teamed up with to produce "I'm Just Gonna Be Me."

As part of the M&M'S FUNd, a global initiative intended to track the brand's impact on its mission to increase a sense of belonging for ten million people by 2025, "I'm Just Gonna Be Me" will be available on all major music streaming platforms and will support inclusive arts and entertainment. For every stream, a one dollar donation (up to five hundred thousand dollars) will be made to Sing for Hope, a non-profit that harnesses the power of the arts to bring hope, connection and purpose to millions of people around the world through music.

For more information about M&M'S new character and to stream her new track, fans can visit M&M'S on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or at MMS.com.

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

We employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

The M&M’S logo has been straightened so the ampersand - a distinctive element that serves to connect the two Ms – is more prominently displayed to demonstrate how the brand brings people together. (PRNewsfoto/Mars, Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

