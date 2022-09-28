RavenPack and LinkUp partner to deliver workforce intelligence from over 200 million job postings

New Job Analytics offering leverages Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology over entire job postings to provide actionable insights from company to macro trends.

Data spans back 15 years, covers over 60,000 employers, with a world-first knowledge graph of 5,000 roles and more than 3,000 skills, qualifications and benefits.

Investors and analysts can identify day-to-day changes in job market dynamics by sector, geography or company, find out whether Wall Street banks are now looking for crypto specialists or if vaccination mandates are decreasing in retail.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RavenPack, the leading provider of Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology for data-driven companies, and LinkUp, the global leader in real-time job market data, today announced the release of RavenPack Job Analytics, an insightful, predictive and actionable dataset sourced directly from the websites of more than 60,000 employers globally.

Job postings contain valuable information to measure business growth, innovation, financial health and strategic direction. Due to the sheer volume of jobs posted and their lack of standardization, business and financial analysts were so far unable to identify hiring trends and patterns from detailed job descriptions. With RavenPack Job Analytics, organizations can now explore hiring information from unprecedented angles — from sector trends and geographic segmentation, to emerging topics across public and private companies, on a day-by-day basis.

With over 200 million jobs processed, spanning back 15 years, every listing is systematically analyzed using RavenPack's NLP engine that identifies job positions, duties and responsibilities, skills and qualifications, benefits, and other key information revealed by employers. Job posts are organized using a proprietary taxonomy, covering over 5,000 distinct job roles — a five-fold improvement over O-NET, the existing industry standard. The taxonomy also includes over 3,000 unique skills, benefits, qualifications, and other job requirements that enable clients to ask profound questions about the job market using well-defined codes.

Which top benefits or perks shorten the hiring process? What technical skills are most sought after? Which personality traits are most desirable by employers? Which companies or sectors are growing faster or signaling a hiring freeze? The level of insight into labor markets is unparalleled with RavenPack Job Analytics.

Commenting on the new partnership, Toby Dayton, LinkUp's CEO explains: "One of the most valuable components of our job market data has always been the unstructured text data in the millions of job descriptions themselves. That data, especially when combined with the structured data in the job records, provides a huge window into organizations in terms of where investments are being made, what roles and skills are being hired for, and where the business is heading. Those same insights also provide visibility into trends shaping the workforce and the future of work itself. With Job Analytics, every organization, regardless of what their data enablement might be, now has the power of that data and those insights at their fingertips."

RavenPack's CEO Armando Gonzalez adds: "Making sense of the most complex texts using data science and language technology is at the heart of our mission. Processing millions of unstructured job postings from LinkUp and making this massive amount of content fully searchable and structured gives clients the ability to understand the workforce dynamics and trends of any company."

RavenPack will be presenting the findings of their latest research on job market data at their Research Symposium in New York on Sept 27th, and in London on October 11th.

About RavenPack

Since 2003, RavenPack has been one of the leading data analytics providers in financial services, allowing firms to quickly extract value and insights from large amounts of unstructured text data. RavenPack's products allow companies to enhance returns, reduce risk, and increase operational efficiency. The company's clients include some of the most successful and most sophisticated hedge funds, banks, and asset managers in the world. More information at www.ravenpack.com

About LinkUp

LinkUp is the global leader in delivering accurate, real-time, and predictive job market data to the capital markets and corporations. The company combines more than 20 years of experience in human capital management and employment data with proprietary technology that indexes millions of job listings daily directly from employer websites around the world. From this unique jobs dataset, LinkUp provides clients with valuable, actionable insights into the global labor market at a macro, industry, geographic, and individual company level.

Visit www.linkup.com to learn more.

View original content:

SOURCE RavenPack; LinkUp