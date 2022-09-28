RCI to Participate in Granite Research Virtual Conference October 12-13, 2022

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced CEO Eric Langan and CFO Bradley Chhay will participate in the Granite Research Virtual Conference Series on October 12 and 13, 2022, starting at 10 AM ET on both days.

Mr. Langan and Mr. Chhay will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings by appointment only. To schedule a meeting, please contact Rob McGuire at rob.mcguire@granite-research.com or Gary Fishman at gary.fishman@anreder.com.

About Granite Research www.granite-research.com

Granite Research produces and distributes investment research analysis on small and microcap companies designed for institutional investors. Companies under research coverage are typically underfollowed and undervalued but have established economic niches and attractive competitive positions. Granite Research was founded in 2017 and is an affiliate of Global Value Investment Corp., an SEC-registered investment advisor.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) www.rcihospitality.com

With more than 60 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Diamond Cabaret, PT's Showclub, and Cheetah Gentlemen's Club. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

