Dr. Richard Heinzl, Physician, Humanitarian, Entrepreneur and Author, Appointed to Asep Inc.'s Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Asep Medical Holdings Inc. ("Asep Inc." or the "Company") (CSE: ASEP) (OTCQB: SEPSF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Richard Heinzl to the Company's board of directors effective immediately.

Dr. Heinzl is a physician, humanitarian, entrepreneur and author whose current focus is genomics, artificial intelligence and healthcare worldwide. Based in New York and Toronto, he is currently CEO of My Next Health Inc., a next-generation functional genomics company.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Heinzl was the founder of the Canadian chapter of Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF Canada), which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1999. Recently, he was Global Medical Director for WorldCare Inc., a Boston-based, Harvard-affiliated virtual medicine company. He graduated from McMaster University's Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine and completed postgraduate degrees related to global health at Harvard University and the University of Oxford. He is an Emeritus Fellow of the American College of Preventive Medicine. His work and travels have taken him to over 80 countries, and he speaks widely in North America and abroad. In 2000 he received an Honorary Doctorate (LLD) from his alma mater McMaster University and was named one of the "Hundred People Who Make a Difference" in Canada by Penguin Books. In September 2016, he received the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Alumni Award of Merit, the School's highest award.

Dr. Heinzl stated, "I am very honoured to be part of the Asep team under Bob Hancock's visionary scientific leadership. It is truly exciting to see how biotechnologies have tremendous potential to shift the paradigm of human healthcare."

"Having a world-class physician and entrepreneur on our board will assist our mission to address unmet medical needs in large unsatisfied markets associated with antibiotic failure," said Robert E. W. Hancock, CEO and co-founder of Asep. "Richard will provide a strong medical and global perspective to the board."

ABOUT ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC.

Asep Medical Inc. (asepmedical.com) is dedicated to addressing antibiotic failure by developing novel solutions for significant unmet medical needs. The Company is a consolidation of two existing private companies (Sepset Biosciences Inc. and ABT Innovations Inc.) that are both in the advanced development of both proprietary diagnostic tools, enabling the early and timely identification of severe sepsis as well as broad-spectrum therapeutic agents to address multidrug-resistant biofilm infections.

Sepset Biosciences Inc. (sepset.ca) is developing a diagnostic technology that involves a patient gene expression signature that predicts severe sepsis, one of the significant diseases leading to antibiotic failure, since antibiotics are the primary treatment for sepsis. Despite this, sepsis is responsible for nearly 20% of all deaths on the planet. The SepsetER test is a blood-based gene expression assay that is straightforward to implement, and results are obtained in about an hour in the emergency room or intensive care unit. This proprietary diagnostic technology differs from current diagnostic tests in enabling diagnosis of severe sepsis within 1-2 hours of first clinical presentation (i.e., in the emergency room), while other diagnostics only provide diagnosis after 24-36 hours. Asep Inc. believes this will enable critical early decisions to be made by physicians regarding appropriate therapies and reduce overall morbidity and mortality due to sepsis.

ABT Innovations Inc.'s (abtinnovations.ca) peptide technology covers a broad range of therapeutic applications, including bacterial biofilm infections (medical device infections, chronic infections, lung, bladder, wound, dental, skin, ear-nose and throat, sinusitis, orthopaedic, etc.), anti-inflammatories, anti-infective immune-modulators and vaccine adjuvants.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS —



This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements include but are not limited to the completion of successful clinical testing of our Sepsis diagnostic test and its intended filing for regulatory approval; and the undertaking of pre-clinical studies on our lead therapeutic, with the expectation that this will lead to fast-track clinical trials. Various assumptions were used in drawing conclusions or making the predictions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks (including those risk factors identified in the Asep Medical Inc.'s prospectus dated November 9, 2021) available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Asep Medical Inc. is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

