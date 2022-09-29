The ElSohly Award, Sponsored by Heidolph North America and presented by the Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision announces 2023 winners

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CANN, also known as Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision was founded in 2015 to build a home within the American Chemical society for cannabis chemists, established the first ever cannabis chemistry award known as the ElSohly Award Sponsored by Heidolph North America. The ElSohly Award provides researchers, students, and industry professionals with resources to present their work at the ElSohly Award Symposium at the Spring National Meeting of the American Chemical Society.

The 2023 ElSohly Award Winners (PRNewswire)

"As the President of Heidolph North America, I am pleased to support the growth of cannabis chemistry and research. Through the sharing of information and developments, these scientists are helping to shape the industry. There are some talented scientists doing good work and it is exciting to be able to help bring them to the forefront within the ACS community," said Jim Dawson, President of Heidolph North America and sponsor of the ElSohly Award.

When asked about this year's award Michael Coffin, Chair of the ElSohly Award commented, "It's been amazing to see this award grow and the research really take off over the last several years. With more and more academic institutions willing to participate in research into cannabis from many angles, the chemistry that is being elucidated gets more and more fascinating. It's a true pleasure to view such advances and even more exciting to recognize and celebrate these advances in our collective knowledge."

Anyone attending the ACS National Meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana in March of 2023 can attend the award symposium where each award winner will deliver a presentation covering their specific work.

Those interested in applying for or nominating someone for the 2024 ElSohly Award can email awards@cann-acs.org for more information.

Questions and concerns can be posed to the same email above. CANN is excited for the next generation of cannabis scientists to win this award.

