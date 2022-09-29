ETHOSOURCE OFFICE FURNITURE PARTNERS WITH ALVERNIA AND DELAWARE VALLEY UNIVERSITY TO TRANSFORM STUDENT DORMS AND COMMON AREAS

Ethosource Donated Furniture and Contributed their Expertise in Space Planning & Design

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethosource Office Furniture, a leader in the high-end office furniture industry, partnered with Alvernia University and Delaware Valley University, contributing their expertise in space planning and design as well as donating an array of furniture to transform residential dorms and student-used spaces to enhance students' college experiences.

The partnerships include Ethosource sharing their expertise in contributing to the space planning and furniture design, consultation for interior finishes, such as flooring and color selection, as well as a donation of furniture.

Ethosource's President, John Gallen, was an integral player in helping Alvernia University bring to life its new building concept, CollegeTowne, an "all-in-one" educational space that includes numerous classrooms, offices, meeting rooms, labs, faith spaces, E-sports, and modern residency spaces, all designed and furnished to fit each room's distinct needs as well as the student's.

Inside the new 260,000-square-foot building, the Ethosource team outfitted the space with new and reused materials, utilizing what Alvernia had and adapting it to keep costs and waste consumption low. Along with their donation, John Gallen also loaned Alvernia University artwork created by renowned artist Halim Flowers when he visited Alvernia, which will be displayed in the CollegeTowne building.

Along with their assistance at Alvernia University with their CollegeTowne project, Ethosource has also donated to Alvernia's O'Pake Institution, donating workstations, seating, and private offices. With much success working on the various projects with Alvernia, Ethosource will continue working with the university as they replicate CollegeTowne at their Pottsville location.

"As a company, we strive to support the communities in which we live and work with our expertise and furnishings to ensure positive developments among the individuals we call neighbors," said President and Owner of Ethosource John Gallen. "We are honored to be a part of such an important project that will enhance students' lives while they are on campus, and we look forward to hearing their feedback as they head back to school."

Similar to the partnership with Alvernia University, Ethosource collaborated with Delaware Valley University to complete a major upgrade to their student dorms and lounge areas. With precise planning, the Ethosource team refitted the student-used spaces with furnishings the University had and integrated them with the donated items they provided.

The final results of the partnership with Delaware Valley left the student dorms with an enhanced appeal, having the furniture spaced properly for ultimate utilization and the lounges more welcoming, so students feel comfortable using the public space.

Ethosource is active with many foundations, organizations, and nonprofits within their surrounding communities, having recently partnered with The LightHouse Women & Children's Shelter, which will open in 2023. They have worked with The Caron Foundation, The YMCA, The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance, The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County, The King of Prussia Business District, Women 2 Women, and Safe Berks.

About Ethosource

Established in 2001, Ethosource is a leader in high-end office furniture and refurbished ethospace. For over 20 years, the company has been helping businesses create the perfect office environment for their customers through a creative blend of new, pre-owned, and refurbished products from numerous quality manufacturers, allowing them to deliver a client's vision within their budget. They are a full-service firm, offering end-to-end services from expert space planning, design, project management, and installation services. Even after installation, they remain a trusted partner as they will assist with furniture reconfigurations, repairs, updates, cleaning, moving as well as trade-ins, buyback and liquidation services.

Ethosource's Morgantown facility is the hub of their nationwide operation, with showrooms located in Reading and King of Prussia as well. In addition to housing their sales, design, and operations teams at the Morgantown headquarters, their corporate offices are also home to a 100,000-square-foot warehouse that houses the majority of the Ethospace product.

