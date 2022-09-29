Foresters Financial Members Walk to the Moon and Back - Twice - with Foresters Go

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), the fraternal life insurer that's boldly redefining the life insurance industry through innovation, purpose and wellness, is celebrating the 1-year anniversary of the launch of Foresters Go, an innovative wellness platform that integrates wearable app-enabled technology and behavior sciences to inspire and reward healthy lifestyles. [1]

Over the past year, Foresters members have taken over 1,757,592,202 steps, enough to make it to the moon and back twice, or around the globe more than 20 times. [2]

"We are delighted by the robust adoption and utilization of Foresters Go and are proud to celebrate our members' accomplishments over the past year," said Louis Gagnon, Foresters Financial President and Chief Executive Officer. "Some might say I'm over the moon with our results. Rewarding members for living well and giving back underscores the core values of Foresters and our commitment to enriching the well-being of our members and their communities. On behalf of the organization, I'd like to thank and congratulate all participating members on their achievements, and I look forward to reaching new milestones in the years ahead."

Foresters Go was launched in September 2021 in partnership with dacadoo AG – an award-winning Insurtech specializing in digital health engagement and health risk quantification. The wearable app helps Foresters' members track their wellness and participate in challenges with other members to improve their health and wellbeing and earn rewards points. It is a complimentary benefit to all Foresters' members across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Along with earning points for making healthy decisions, members also earn Rewards Points for volunteering in their community.

"Foresters Go provides a fun and interactive experience for members to earn exciting rewards and leverage our broader suite of unique member benefits," said Nicole Gourley, Global Chief Membership and Marketing Officer at Foresters. "While we're encouraged to see so many members embrace and benefit from an active lifestyle, Foresters Go offers much more than fitness initiatives, including guidance on several areas of wellness such as nutrition, volunteerism, sleep, mental wellbeing, mindfulness and more."

To celebrate the 1-year anniversary of Foresters Go, all registered users will be awarded $5 in Foresters Go points, while the first 1,000 new non-registered users will receive $15 in Foresters Go points (local currency) if they sign up prior to December 31, 2022.

Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose

Foresters Go is part of the Foresters goal to develop innovative member benefits, products, and service offerings that promote a lifetime of well-being, and align with Foresters fraternal purpose to enrich the lives of families and their communities. That's life insurance with a larger purpose.

Bringing a better, new normal to everyday families, Foresters offers a suite of unique member benefits and is redefining the conventional life insurance model. Member benefits include opportunities for scholarships, orphan benefits, community volunteer grants, document preparation services for creating wills and other legal documents, Lifelong Learning, MemberDeals, and more.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial is redefining the life insurance and individual savings industry across the U.S., Canada and UK by enriching the lives, communities, and overall well-being of its members. Agents and members alike appreciate the turnkey-decisioned product offerings and end-to-end digitized sales processes that make it easy to get life insurance without traditional medical exams. State-of-the-art mobile tools help agents deliver tailored insurance protection to members. Dedicated to its members' well-being, Foresters offers a suite of member benefits and is redefining the conventional life insurance model, bringing improved financial security and overall wellness to everyday North American families. Foresters joined forces with Canada Protection Plan in 2020 to add being a leading life insurance distributor to its Canadian business. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 22 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best. [3]

Foresters Financial, Foresters, Helping Is Who We Are, Foresters Care, Foresters Go and the Foresters Go logo are trade names and/or trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

Underwritten by The Independent Order of Foresters.



1 Foresters member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available.





2 Foresters members are insureds under a life or health insurance certificate issued by The Independent Order of Foresters or Foresters Life Insurance Company.





3 The A.M. Best rating assigned on August 4, 2022, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by. A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.

