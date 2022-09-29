Rear View Safety & Geotab® Integration Offers Powerful Visibility Into Fleet Operations

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of North America's largest fleet video suppliers, Rear View Safety, a Safe Fleet brand, and global telematics vendor Geotab, are now on one fully integrated platform.

Take advantage of a fleet's two most powerful tools, now on one fully-integrated platform.

This integration allows fleets to watch RVS video right from the myGeotab map, search and download recorded footage, stream a live video feed over Geotab WiFi, and see video associated with any Geotab event, free of any subscription fees

Rear View Safety's high-definition safety cameras and mobile DVRs combine with insightful telematics to improve safety, reduce insurance claims, keep an eye on cargo, maintain high driver standards, and aid in investigations.

What fleet operators can expect from the RVS brand is:

no monthly gateway or hosting fees

years of experience in equipping millions of fleet vehicles

well-engineered systems built for rigorous usage

a knowledgeable and extensive support network of installers and technical experts

preventative maintenance and repair through the life of equipment

About Rear View Safety

Rear View Safety is a leader and advocate in road safety, supplying solutions to some of the largest companies in the world. We are one of North America's largest providers of commercial backup camera systems, driver fatigue systems, backup sensor systems, mobile DVRs and dash cameras.

Geotab is one of the largest telematics outfits in the world with more than two million connected vehicles built on a single, open platform. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace (marketplace.Geotab.com), offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets.

About Safe Fleet

Safe Fleet designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services Smart Safety Solutions™ that improve productivity and reduce the risk of injury to operators, passengers, and pedestrians. We unify best-in-class brands into an integrated safety platform for fleets of every type.

*Geotab® is a trademark of Geotab Inc.

CONTACT: dvr@rearviewsafety.com

View original content:

SOURCE Rear View Safety