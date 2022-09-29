VOTE MAMA LAUNCHES THE VOTE MAMA LOBBY TO ENGAGE AND ORGANIZE 100,000 DEMOCRATIC MOMS BY 2024

The Vote Mama Lobby will build the political power of Democratic moms and deliver political advocacy opportunities to moms across the nation

Actress Busy Philipps named Chair of the Vote Mama Lobby Creative Council

The Vote Mama Lobby launches video featuring Senator Elizabeth Warren, Busy Philipps, Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow, Dr. Annie Andrews (Democratic Nominee SC-01), and Former Virginia Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vote Mama announced the launch of its advocacy partner organization, the Vote Mama Lobby , a 501(c)(4) organization and political empowerment platform for fed-up moms. The Vote Mama Lobby will inspire and engage moms to volunteer for Vote Mama PAC-endorsed candidates, advocate for truly family-forward legislation, and give candidates and elected moms the opportunity to connect and share resources. The Vote Mama Lobby intends to mobilize 100,000 members to elect Democratic moms in local, state, and federal races in the 2022 midterms and be a powerful driving force in the 2024 election cycle. The Vote Mama Lobby invites people to join the movement by downloading the app on the Vote Mama Lobby website .

Only half of women in their 30s and 40s showed up to the polls in 2020.The majority of this potential voting bloc are moms—85% of American women are mothers by the time they reach 45 years old. Recent polls show that 73% of Biden-voting moms with young kids report feeling motivated for activism—but the current volunteer and activism landscape largely excludes them. Moms with young kids also face structural barriers to running for office, reflected in the fact that moms with children under 18 make up only 7% of the current U.S. Congress. The Vote Mama Lobby seeks to address these challenges.

"Moms know the challenges that women, kids, and working families face at a visceral level but are often unheard because they are systemically kept out of the conversation, out of office, and out of power," said Liuba Grechen Shirley, Founder and CEO of the Vote Mama Lobby, Vote Mama PAC, and Vote Mama Foundation. "The Vote Mama Lobby will empower fed-up moms to build their political power and become an organized voting bloc to advocate for mama representation and truly family-friendly policies. It is leveling the political playing field and reshaping our civic landscape that has often excluded moms—finally moms are writing our own rules."

The Vote Mama Lobby will be fueled by the input, advice, and networking power of the Vote Mama Lobby Creative Council. Busy Philipps—a mom of two, actor and New York Times bestselling author—will chair the Creative Council. The Vote Mama Lobby Creative Council is composed of artists, activists, and creatives who leverage their networks and influence to support its mission to build the political power of moms.

"We kiss our babies, and we send them off to school, and we literally cross our fingers that they are there after school. We cross our fingers that by the time they are a little bit older that they will have bodily autonomy and control over themselves and their futures. And that is not okay. But, we don't have to cross our fingers—we can put people in office that are actually going to do something substantive. We need more moms in the House and in the Senate. We need more moms in the White House. We need more moms to get involved in politics who know that this is no way for our children to live, and who will fight to change it. I'm proud to Chair the Vote Mama Lobby Creative Council to be part of that change and to advocate for the future my kids deserve," said Busy Philipps, Chair of the Vote Mama Lobby Creative Council.

The Vote Mama Lobby will be fueled by a political empowerment app that mobilizes moms in the movement. The Vote Mama Lobby app connects Vote Mama PAC-endorsed candidates with moms who want to get involved and "lobby" for truly family-friendly legislation. The Vote Mama Lobby:

Serves as a hub for information on Vote Mama PAC-endorsed candidates, key races, and how to get involved with advocacy and volunteer opportunities.

Is a safe, supportive space for candidates and elected mamas to talk privately about the realities of motherhood on the campaign trail, ask questions, and talk policy.

Provides Vote Mama PAC-endorsed candidates and elected mamas with access to political experts, mentors, and advisors as well as the ability to post campaign events and communicate directly with volunteers.

The Vote Mama Lobby is the next generation of a comprehensive platform for moms created by Liuba Grechen Shirley, a mom who ran for Congress in 2018 with two toddlers in tow and no salary to pay for childcare. She quickly realized why more moms with young children don't run for office - the system wasn't built for moms. So, she fought to change it. Liuba petitioned the Federal Election Commission and became the first woman in history to receive federal approval to spend Campaign Funds for Childcare, and she received the highest vote share of any Democrat to run against the incumbent in 25 years. After her campaign, she launched Vote Mama PAC, the nation's first Political Action Committee dedicated to electing Democratic moms up and down the ballot, and Vote Mama Foundation, which aims to make it easier for moms to run and serve by breaking down the structural barriers that keep moms out of office.

Since launching in 2019, Vote Mama PAC has helped more than 400 Democratic moms run for office in 31 states. Vote Mama Foundation has successfully legalized the use of Campaign Funds for Childcare in 26 states and serves as the leading source of research and analysis on the political representation of mothers in the United States.

"The most meaningful title I hold is mama to my Carter Cakes, and it forces me to lead with a laser focus on the unique challenges we face. The more we create space for mamas to be heard and seen in the political process, the closer we will get to advancing policies that put mamas and their children first," said Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05).

Watch the Vote Mama Lobby launch video here. The Vote Mama Lobby app is available to download on iOS and Android devices.

About Vote Mama:

Vote Mama PAC: The first Political Action Committee in the U.S. dedicated to electing Democratic moms across the country, from School Board to Senate. Women, particularly moms of young children, face unique challenges when running for office. Vote Mama PAC seeks to build the political power of moms through endorsement, coaching, mentorship, and financial contributions. Since launching in 2019, Vote Mama PAC has helped more than 400 Democratic moms run for office in 31 states.

Vote Mama Foundation: A 501(c)(3) non-partisan, non-profit organization that fights to normalize moms with young children running for and serving in elected office by identifying and breaking down the structural barriers that hold moms back. It has successfully legalized the use of Campaign Funds for Childcare in 26 states, so far. Vote Mama Foundation is the leading source of research and analysis on the political representation of mothers in the United States.

Vote Mama Lobby: A 501(c)(4) organization and political empowerment platform that inspires and engages moms to volunteer for mama candidates and advocate for truly family-friendly legislation, and gives Democratic candidates and elected moms the opportunity to connect and share resources.

