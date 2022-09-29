WINECAP: BURGUNDY REGION DOMINATES SEPTEMBER'S TOP FINE WINE PERFORMERS

Burgundian wines account for six of the top ten biggest risers

Market gains underline affordability and reputation

Strong US Dollar leads to uptick in US wine buyers

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ten best performing fine wines posted an average return of 18%1 in September, according to Wine Track [winecap.com/wine-track], a comprehensive fine wine index giving retail investors access to a simple and transparent scoring system for building a wine portfolio.

Six of the ten strongest performing wines originate from the Burgundy region, which has set the pace for the fine wine market in 2022, generating an aggregate year-to-date return of 25.3%, comfortably outperforming all major financial benchmarks.2 A surge in the US Dollar has seen buyers flocking to fine wines as 39%3 of trade was made by US buyers on the last weekend of September.

Burgundy's reputation as the leading investment region for price performance has grown dramatically in recent years, with more labels traded on the secondary market at more affordable price points. Most of Wine Track's fastest movers in September are affordable Burgundian wines from highly regarded producers including Dujac, Jacques Frederic Mugnier and Domaine Ponsot (see table below).

Much of Burgundy's growth in volume comes from white wines, which now make up 60% of the region's production, and is on average considerably more affordable than the reds.

Wine Track's top ten for September include three Burgundian white producers from Puligny Montrachet Referts (+27%), Chassagne Montrachet Blanchot Dessus (+18%), and Nuits Saint Georges Clos Marechale Blanc (+13%).

While Italy is usually linked to Tuscan stars, Piedmont was a standout in September with wines from this region placing third and sixth. Produttori Barbaresco's Barbaresco Pora Riserva saw a 20% month-on-month gain, and Giuseppe Rinaldi's Barolo Cannubi S.Lorenzo Ravera rose 16%.

WineCap launched Wine Track earlier this year. The platform analyses as collection of data points to generate a bespoke scoring system. This helps investors reference a wine's quality at a glance. Wine Track was developed by WineCap, a fine wine investor with the objective of democratising fine wine investment and making it accessible to a wider cohort of investors.

Alexander Westgarth, CEO of WineCap, said: "Burgundy is well known for producing some of the world's most expensive wines, but right now we are seeing the biggest gains from the value-driven segment of the market. These wines are naturally more attractive to retail investors looking to build a diversified portfolio.

"Wine Track is especially useful for those looking to invest in rare wines. Price points are often skewed when there is a limited secondary market, so our point scoring system and indexed price performance metrics provide a more reliable and transparent indicator. We will be continually expanding the number of wines covered by Wine Track so it becomes an increasingly vital source of information for wine investors."

By leveraging technology and automating processes that were traditionally manual, WineCap passes on large cost savings to investors. Unlike other wine investment firms which charge annual management fees, WineCap levies a modest annual storage fee based on the number of bottles in a portfolio and a 5% commission on sales.

Wine Track top ten ROI wines in September

Wine Producer Country Region Current average price4 Month on month gain Puligny Montrachet Referts Jean-Philippe Fichet France Burgundy $987 27 % Charmes Chambertin Cuvee Merles Domaine Ponsot France Burgundy $3937 22 % Barbaresco Pora Riserva Produttori Barbaresco Italy Piedmont $823 20 % Chassagne Montrachet Blanchot Dessus Bruno Colin France Burgundy $1197 18 % Cornas Guillaume Gilles France Rhone $849 18 % Barolo Cannubi S.Lorenzo Ravera Giuseppe Rinaldi Italy Piedmont $5531 16 % Clarendon Hills, Liandra Syrah, South Australia Clarendon Hills S. Australia McLaren Vale $714 15 % Marsannay Longeroies Rouge Denis Mortet France Burgundy $626 15 % Gevrey Chambertin Dujac Fils et Pere France Burgundy $939 14 % Nuits Saint Georges Clos Marechale Blanc Jacques Frederic Mugnier France Burgundy $1854 13 %

Source: WineCap's Wine Tracker September 2022

For further information

Analysis of WineCap's Wine Track in September 2022 Liv-ex Burgundy 150 Liv-ex Based on exchange rate on 28.09 of 1.0748

About WineCap

With decades of experience navigating the international fine wine market, Los Angeles, Bordeaux and London based WineCap aims to democratise wine investing while offering propositions that translate into maximised profits for their customers.

Their proprietary in-house technology enables them to continually monitor the global marketplace while also tapping into many other third-party fine wine authorities, securing only the most current and reliable market data, trends and fluctuations.

View original content:

SOURCE WineCap