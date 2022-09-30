InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Electrical Outlet for Households (PDK-255)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "There were no available electrical outlets to use for decorating and I didn't want to run extension cords," said an inventor, from Somerset, Pa., "so I invented the BATTERY/SOLAR OPERATED OUTLET 3 PRONG. My design eliminates the frustration associated with the lack of power outlets inside an area of the home."

The patent-pending invention ensures that a conveniently located outlet is available for powering an electrical device. In doing so, it eliminates the need to tap into an electrical grid. It also offers an alternative to running long extension cords. The invention features a portable and environmentally-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PDK-255, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

