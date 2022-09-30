Mycronic receives order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 9-11 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the third quarter of 2023.

Prexision Lite 8 Evo is designed to meet the requirements for cost-efficient production of photomasks for displays up to G8 mask size.

"Prexision Lite 8 Evo is well positioned to meet our customers' requirements for mask writers producing less complex photomasks, which is confirmed by this repeat order from an existing customer", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

