XIAMEN, China, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Red Dot, Contemporary Good Design Award (abbreviated as CGD) aims to select good designs for contemporary society and aspires to provide the highest quality of package to its winners.

As the main backing of CGD, Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen tries the best to ensure Contemporary Good Design Award winners receive winner benefits such as license to use the winner label, invitation of exhibitions, resource match making, and etc., so that winners will gain international reputation as well as huge market promotion opportunities.

Contemporary Good Design Award 2022 Calls for Entries Worldwide (PRNewswire)

The Contemporary Good Design Award was jointly initiated by Red Dot GmbH & Co. KG and Xiamen Culture Media Group in 2015. With over 60 years of experience and expertise in operating a world-leading design award, together with its access to world-class design resources, Red Dot is in charge of the full judging process, including finding international jury and the judging of entries to ensure the professionalism, fairness and authority of the Contemporary Good Design Award. CGD also builds a bridge between good design, enterprises and global businesses, helps Chinese brands toward the national market and the international stage, and links the Chinese market for foreign enterprises.

The Contemporary Good Design Award has been held for seven consecutive years and has received many outstanding products from over 30 countries and regions around the world, including China, Germany, the United States, the Netherlands, Japan and so on. Thousands of those entries have won distinctions, including entries from some of the world's leading firms including Audi, BMW, Baidu, Dell, Lenovo, SIEMENS, PHILIPS and TCL, as well as Chinese emerging brands driven by design innovation such as Intretech and Roidmi.

New Meta Category:"Smart Products"

Contemporary Good Design covers the traditional category, including home furniture, lamps and lighting, leisure and entertainment, medical equipment and packaging. In 2022, a new meta category - "Smart Products" is added as well. Internet and digital products related to data collection, data processing, integrated system networking and interactive design can compete in this meta category.

Additional benefits to provide more opportunities to winners

In response to the challenges faced by winners as they work to draw worldwide attention for their works, the CGD 2022 will provide winners with additional tailored benefits, including an exhibition tour, networking opportunities for designs, marketing campaigns and sales channel support with the aim of meeting winners' needs to promote their products and brands, increase sales and match with industry expectations. The new level of support will also help accelerate the transformation of consumption patterns and industry sectors.

Entries can be submitted up until 11:59 PM Beijing Time on October 14, 2022. For more information, please visit http://www.cgdaward.com/.

