It's a 10 Haircare Launches Limited Edition Bottle of their Hero Miracle Leave-In, in Support of The Trevor Project

This Special Launch is in support of their Year-Long Partnership with the Organization

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a 10 Haircare , the go-to professional and consumer indie haircare brand, is delighted to announce a new special edition release bottle of their cult-classic Miracle Leave-In product as part of their long-term partnership with The Trevor Project , the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people.

The Special Edition Miracle Leave In Bottle Created with The Trevor Project (PRNewswire)

The colorful bottle designed by Vic Garcia , a first-generation Cuban-American Artist, will be exclusively sold on the brand's website, Itsa10Haircare.com beginning today. The bottle's lively design was created to capture the essence of the love and acceptance The Trevor Project instills in the lives of the LGBTQ young people they serve.

To reach It's a 10's commitment of a $100,000 minimum donation to the organization, sales proceeds of each bottle will go directly towards supporting The Trevor Project's free and confidential 24/7 crisis services, allowing them to reach the more than 1.8 million LGBTQ young people who seriously consider suicide in the U.S. every year.

The release of It's a 10's Miracle Leave-In Bottle will run in conjunction with National Coming Out Day taking place on October 11th, a time to celebrate LGBTQ people for living proudly and openly and stand in solidarity with those who may not be ready to come out. It's a 10 is proud to support The Trevor Project's life-saving resources, including The Coming Out Handbook , a guide to help LGBTQ young people explore what coming out safely can mean for them.

"Since first partnering with The Trevor Project earlier this year, we've been vigilant in continuing to learn and understand the hardships the LGBTQ community endures, especially in their youth," said Carolyn Aronson , CEO & Founder of It's a 10 Haircare. She continued, "As a philanthropist who wants to see every individual have the same right to succeed and to lead fulfilled lives, I am glad that we were able to produce this Special Edition of the Miracle Leave-In, to help give back crucial funds to support The Trevor Project's admirable efforts to protect LGBTQ young people."

"At The Trevor Project, we strive to create a welcoming world where LGBTQ young people feel safe to live as their true, authentic selves. We're thrilled to continue our partnership with It's A 10 Haircare on this campaign, which spreads an important message about loving yourself, loving your community, and loving your hair," said Sofi Goode (she/her), Corporate Partnerships Manager at The Trevor Project. " Our research shows that LGBTQ youth who live in a community that is accepting of LGBTQ people reported significantly lower rates of attempting suicide, and we are so grateful to It's A 10 Haircare for always encouraging their community to show up and affirm LGBTQ youth year-round."

The Trevor Project Limited-Edition Miracle Leave-In Product is available for sale now on Itsa10Haircare.com for $40, with a portion of sales being directly donated to the organization. The product, which features the original, cult- classic Miracle Leave - In formula, is an easy-to-use spray that smooths hair, eliminates frizz, restores shine, and enhances your hair's natural body, and is full of natural ingredients, such as sunflower seed and green tea leaf extract and silk amino acids. The product allows users to achieve healthy, soft, and voluminous hair.

Learn more at Itsa10Haircare.com and follow along with updates on the @itsa10haircare Instagram. For media opportunities, please contact Itsa10PR@5wpr.com . To learn more about The Trevor Project, visit their website here . To donate to The Trevor Project, click here .

About It's a 10 Haircare:

It's a 10 Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional multipurpose products via salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10 Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's a 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386, via chat TheTrevorProject.org/Help, or by texting 678678.

