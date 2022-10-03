McKool Smith Boosts Commercial Litigation Practice with Veteran Litigator Alan Loewinsohn

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith has announced that proven litigator Alan Loewinsohn joined as Principal in the firm's Dallas office. Focusing his practice on complex commercial litigation, Mr. Loewinsohn brings to the firm more than four decades of litigation experience, including construction and real estate, securities, sports litigation, oil and gas, contracts, partnerships, intellectual property, and product liability matters.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alan to the firm," said McKool Smith Chairman and Managing Principal David Sochia. "Alan has deep ties to McKool Smith and is a very well-known and respected attorney in the Texas litigation market and beyond. Alan's experience and track record in complex commercial disputes is outstanding. He is a wonderful addition to the firm and will be an amazing asset to our clients."

Mr. Loewinsohn represents clients on both sides of the docket, including in large-scale litigation, class actions and international arbitration. On the plaintiff side, Mr. Loewinsohn obtained the largest verdict in Texas probate court history – in excess of $2 billion. In 2022, Best Lawyers in America named him Bet-the-Company Litigation Lawyer of the Year in the Dallas-Ft. Worth region.

Mr. Loewinsohn joins McKool Smith with Kerry Schonwald, who is also joining as principal, and Jennifer Barall, who is an associate. Ms. Schonwald and Ms. Barall both focus their practices on complex commercial litigation and will work closely with Mr. Loewinsohn in the firm's Dallas office.

"I began my career working with Mike McKool, Doug Cawley and other lawyers from McKool Smith," Mr. Loewinsohn said. "The firm's reputation and success, specifically its deep litigation experience, is next to none. Being able to join a firm that has connections to the start of my legal career is a deeply exciting and full-circle moment. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues and advancing the firm's unparalleled track record in high-stakes litigation."

Mr. Loewinsohn is a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law and Northwestern University. Ms. Schonwald is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Law and the University of Texas at Austin. Ms. Barall graduated from Boston University School of Law and University of Pennsylvania.

With 120 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 13 nine-figure jury verdicts and 15 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

