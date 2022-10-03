PlantX Forms Ecommerce Fulfillment Partnership with The Very Good Food Company Inc.

Leverages PlantX's Existing E-commerce Fulfillment Capabilities

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one‑stop shop for plant-based products, today announced it has entered into a new ecommerce partnership with The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) ("Very Good"), an emerging plant-based food technology company that offers a premium product portfolio of minimally-processed, whole ingredients, and taste-forward plant-based meats and cheeses. In accordance with the partnership, PlantX will execute ecommerce logistics operations for Very Good, including warehousing inventory and fulfillment of orders for customers visiting Very Good's verygoodbutchers.com website in the United States.

"This complementary partnership leverages PlantX's sophisticated warehousing and logistics capabilities to help Very Good effectively service its customers and grow its business," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "We are able to support this partnership with minimal incremental cost by utilizing our existing warehousing capacity. PlantX anticipates being able to service Very Good orders in an efficient and cost-effective way".

"Very Good's partnership with PlantX provides an expanded customer reach and the ability to immediately drive sales, for both, Very Good's product line, and for the other projects in our portfolio", added Mr. Rapkin. "We will promote Very Good's products on PlantX.com, and we will be able to fulfill orders across the United States. With our state-of-the-art fulfillment technology and integrated warehouse, PlantX believes it can help increase online sales for Very Good."

"This is an important partnership for Very Good. Inclusion on the PlantX platform is an effective venue that will offer continued support to our United States subscriber base for online orders," said Very Good CEO, Parimal Rana.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering delivery service for meals and indoor plants, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include a juice and coffee company. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with the top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. The Company's digital presence works to eliminate the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

About The VERY GOOD Food Company Inc.

Very Good is an emerging plant-based food technology company that produces nutritious and delicious plant‑based meat and cheese products under The Very GOOD Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co. brands. Very Good's mission is lofty but beautifully simple. Get millions to rethink their food choices while helping them do the world a world of good. By offering plant-based food options so delicious and nutritious, Very Good is helping this kind of diet become the norm.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the partnership with Very Good and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

