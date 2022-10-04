American College of Education® Announces Two New Online Bachelor's-Completion Programs

Leading online college will offer two additional programs for students to finish their bachelor's degrees conveniently, affordably and quickly

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education (ACE), accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a leading provider of online and affordable higher education, announced its two new transfer-friendly bachelor's-completion programs, the Bachelor of Arts in Professional Studies and the Bachelor of Arts in Education Studies.

With an estimated time to completion of 15 months, the programs are a pathway for degree completion for students with either an associate's degree or 60+ undergraduate credit hours. Each program has a total cost of $7,950, one of the most affordable bachelor's-completion programs nationally.

The new programs are a continuation of ACE's framework to develop affordable, flexible and high-quality programs that allow adult learners and working professionals to reach their educational and professional goals without accruing an untenable amount of student debt.

"Meaningful career advancement opportunities are at the heart of American College of Education's mission," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "We aspire to be a part of the solution to nationwide employment shortages and adding these two bachelor's-completion programs enables more adults to finish their bachelor's degrees and expand the impact they make in their communities, workplaces and society."

The B.A. in Professional Studies is designed to provide students with highly valued professional skills such as time management, communication, project management and more. Students can follow a general track where they choose from variable electives or they can choose from two specialized areas: Management or Education.

The B.A. in Education Studies prepares students with foundational skills in the education field and teaching profession. Course curriculum is orientated for students who aim to serve in non-licensure education roles such as paraprofessional, community outreach coordinator, charter school teacher, academic advisor and more. Graduates may qualify for admission into ACE's licensure-tracked certificate and master's level programs, which provide pathways for further career advancement.

Enrollment for both programs is open now and classes will begin in early 2023.

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 70 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs.

