Ginkgo Bioworks Acquires Adaptive Laboratory Evolution Company Altar

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced the tuck-in acquisition of Altar, a French biotechnology company that has developed a proprietary adaptive evolution platform. A fleet of Altar's automated adaptive laboratory evolution (ALE) instruments will be integrated into Ginkgo's Foundry to serve customers across food and beverage, biofuels, biomaterials, cosmetics, animal health and human health applications, among others. Ginkgo has successfully collaborated with Altar on customer programs historically and is excited to welcome them to the team.

Despite the immense progress in rational genome editing and high-throughput testing of engineered strains over the last decade, it often remains challenging to engineer microorganisms that meet target specifications under industrially relevant conditions due to the complexity and unknowns of the underlying genetics. For the development of certain phenotypes, such as those based on improved growth under normally unfavorable conditions, ALE can be a powerful approach to address this challenge. By incorporating Altar's ALE platform to Ginkgo's existing strain engineering capabilities, Ginkgo expects to be able to routinely engineer those target phenotypes that can be selected for based on their improved growth properties under defined process conditions, such as in the presence of otherwise inhibitory concentrations of a target end product or prohibitively high temperatures. Selected strains coming out of these ALE-based selections will then be characterized and further validated by Ginkgo's existing suite of test workflows.

"As the range of programs we work on continues to expand, it is imperative that we have the best tools in rational design as well as the ability to leverage the inherent diversity and creativity that emerges from evolutionary processes," said Nikos Reppas, Senior Director, Foundry Technology at Ginkgo Bioworks. "We're excited to welcome the Altar team to Ginkgo and look forward to integrating the Altar technology into Ginkgo's suite of offerings so we can better serve existing and future customers."

"We founded Altar to increase the feasibility and reduce time-to-market for bio-manufactured products," said Simon Trancart, CEO of Altar. "We've been working with Ginkgo for a few years now, and are thrilled to join the Ginkgo platform as we work to accomplish our mission at an even greater scale by collectively using biology to drive innovation across industries."

About Altar

Altar is specialized in the development of microorganisms for industrial applications. Altar's technology, which was developed in collaboration with the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), automates Adaptive Laboratory Evolution and offers a unique capability to adapt microorganisms to the conditions required by industrial companies for their competitive utilization at commercial scale. Altar benefited from the support of the European Commission through the EIC Accelerator Pilot financing program. For more information, visit https://www.altar.bio/ .

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

