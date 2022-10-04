OCEANIA CRUISES UNVEILS INNOVATIVE MIXOLOGY PROGRAM, NEW MOËT & CHANDON CHAMPAGNE EXPERIENCE AND MORE ABOARD VISTA, DEBUTING MAY 2023

New Bar Concepts Include Specialty Beverage Carts, Flavored Smoke Bubbles, Zero Proof Cocktails and Negronis Aged in Wooden Barrels

MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line with The Finest Cuisine at Sea is reaching new pinnacles of creativity and diversity with the introduction of an elevated, innovative bar program aboard the 1,200-guest Vista debuting May 20, 2023. Vista, the first of the brand's all new Allura Class ships, will feature the latest cocktail-crafting trends and techniques such as flavored smoke bubbles, an extensive selection of low- and no- sugar wines and zero-proof cocktails, plus Negronis aged in wooden barrels and specialty beverage carts like the Bubbly Bar and Ultimate Bloody Mary Bar.

"At Oceania Cruises, we continuously strive to raise the bar on every aspect of our luxury cruise experience, with food and beverage at the top of the list," said Howard Sherman, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises. "As Vista will present a fresh perspective on the finest cuisine at sea with an astounding array of culinary options that range from informal to the extravagant, it's only appropriate that we build a bar program to match. From new spirits selections and a wide range of mocktails to new pairing menus and the introduction of The Moët & Chandon Champagne Experience, our teams have truly outdone themselves."

"To develop Vista's new bar program, I worked hand in hand with our culinary team to bring naturally sourced ingredients to our cocktail crafting process, like the creation of homemade syrups and reductions," said Daniella Oancea, corporate beverage manager of Oceania Cruises. "On Vista, having a drink will be an experience unto itself - from the beauty of watching a skilled bartender smoke an old fashioned to the tableside preparation of an espresso martini."

New Concepts Including Immersive Mixology Experiences

A cornerstone of Vista's bar program will be immersive, experiential beverage offerings including specialty beverage carts like The Bubbly Bar, which will serve exclusive Champagne cocktails, and The Ultimate Bloody Mary Bar, where guests can DIY their perfect brunch accompaniment. In addition, guests will savor:

The Casino Mixology Bar is a brand new concept on Vista , focused entirely on the art of the cocktail. Boasting a unique selection of bourbons and ryes in addition to tableside preparation of cocktails and spirits, the bar will likely become an Instagram favorite for serving readymade Negronis straight from the barrel and awesome "Flavor Blaster Gun" cocktails that are topped off with vapor filled bubbles with aromatic flavors.

Martinis , Oceania Cruises' signature bar onboard, is refreshing its namesake cocktail with a new spirits selection of Mermaid Gin and Vodka, handcrafted from ethically sourced botanicals on the Isle of Wight. Either shaken or stirred, the new martini menu features a collection that gives tribute to some of the greatest names in Hollywood such as: Lady Hepburn , Bogard's Casablanca , Blue Eyes Sinatra and Notorious Bond.

Baristas, a favorite spot onboard for a delicious coffee, will introduce a new drink menu featuring innovative cocktails that incorporate Amari, an Italian herbal liqueur, in addition to ready-to-drink Italian selections like Crodino, San Pellegrino cocktails and Campari sodas.

Complementing the Finest Cuisine at Sea

With food comes drink and the new beverage concepts in Vista's restaurants do not disappoint. Taking a fresh perspective to complementing The Finest Cuisine at Sea, a wide range of guilt-free and craft offerings are in the mix.

The Aquamar Kitchen, a new concept aboard Vista serving lean and healthy cuisine, will focus its beverage selection on low- and no-alcohol options. Lyre, the leading producer of non-alcoholic spirits in the world, will bring its naturally sourced spirits to Vista including Dry London Gin, American Malt Whisky, White Cane Spirit Rum and Amalfi Spritz. Aquamar Kitchen will also offer elegant non-alcoholic "wines" from Pierre Zéro and the drink menu will include cocktails such as a Skinny Mimosa, Innocent Kir , Pure Amalfi Spritz, Passion Fruit Colada, Dark and Spicy and NO-Groni.

Ember, the signature addition to Oceania Cruises' family of restaurants, will feature a culinary menu of inventive American creations blended with time-honored classics. To pair, here guests will find unique wines, crafted beers, ryes and bourbons and themed cocktails ranging from long-drinks to more aperitif style ones like California Dreaming, First Avenue, Sicilian Godfather and Tennessee Nights.

Red Ginger , Oceania Cruises' extraordinary Pan-Asian venue, will feature a focused menu of beverages to complement its acclaimed dishes including Asian beers, a variety of sake styles and cocktails celebrating Asian flavors such as ginger, turmeric, coriander and lychee. Must try new drinks include Tokyo Whisper, Oriental Pear Mule, Asia Daisy , Namaste and Hanoi Nights.

Inspired Partnerships for Exquisite Pairings Menus

Champagne has come to define the most captivating, jubilant and extraordinary moments of our lives. With the launch of Vista comes the debut of a most exquisite new pairing experience.

Moët & Chandon Champagne Experience, making its debut on Vista, is a delectable three-course pairing extravaganza featuring rare vintages. Guests will start with a Mediterranean sea bass tartar paired with the mature 2013 Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage Brut, followed by a duck foie gras terrine accompanied by the silky Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial Champagne and finished with a cured beef tenderloin coupled with the elegant and refined Moët & Chandon Imperial Rose Champagne .

Connoisseur Wine Pairing Lunches will be another addition to Vista with two carefully crafted epicurean journeys from which to choose. Menus include five different Mediterranean influenced dishes paired with a premium range of wines. The head sommelier along with bar, restaurant and galley teams, will explain each course pairing concept and their flavor profiles.

Dom Pérignon Experience, a signature Oceania Cruises experience since 2019, will be showcased on Vista as part of the intimate dining venue Privée. The six-course tasting menu is a must-have meal for every connoisseur of Champagnes and all true gourmands. Each of the three Champagne vintages is effortlessly paired with two courses which are specifically crafted to bring out the nuances of the grapes and the ratio of the blend, playing off every aspect from subtle, effervescent nose to lively, satisfying finish. Courses include scallops rossini with mole negro followed by black truffle risotto, Brittany blue lobster in yellow curry broth with coconut foam, seared sashimi-style wagyu beef with octopus tempura, culminating with sakura tea geisha flower ice cream topped with lemon caviar.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,210 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has a second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

