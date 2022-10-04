StarKist® Introduces New StarKist® Smart Bowls™

Inspired by the popularity of grain bowls, a smart combination of grains, vegetables, and tuna which are fully cooked and ready to enjoy straight from a convenient pouch.

/PRNewswire/ -- StarKist Co., a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient and portable proteins, has announced its newest innovation: StarKist® Smart Bowls™. New StarKist® Smart Bowls™ feature perfectly seasoned grains and hearty vegetables with wild

caught tuna, all in a convenient, single-serve pouch. Smart Bowls™ are available in four delicious flavor varieties, including Latin Citrus, Spicy Pepper, Tomato Basil, and Zesty Lemon.

"Smart Bowls™ introduction was inspired by the popularity of grain bowls- today's health-conscious consumers are looking for more convenient options that include lean proteins, vegetables, and grains," said Tom Aslin, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at StarKist. "StarKist is delivering by combining its wild-caught tuna with grains, such as quinoa and barley, as well as hearty vegetables, like beans and corn, which are fully cooked and ready to eat straight from the pouch. The launch of StarKist® Smart Bowls™ is another example of how StarKist is continuing to expand beyond its well-known tuna product line to become a convenient healthy protein company."

StarKist® Smart Bowls™ are fully cooked and can be enjoyed directly from the pouch, or placed on a bed of greens or other vegetables for a more filling meal. They were created to be enjoyed as part of a light lunch, satisfying snack, or delicious addition to dinner. Each single-serve Smart Bowls™ pouch has 10g+ of protein and 180 calories or less.

StarKist® Smart Bowls™ will retail for approximately $1.25 per pouch and can be found in the Pouch/Canned Tuna section at many grocery retailers nationwide, including Amazon.com.

Four great flavors to fit your on-the-go lifestyle

StarKist® Smart Bowls™ are big on flavor and are available in four delicious varieties:

StarKist® Smart Bowls™ Latin Citrus - Quinoa & Beans with Tuna Pouches : Features classic wild-caught light tuna, plus quinoa, white beans, sweet corn, and a touch of lime and cilantro. Each pouch has 10g of protein and 5g of fiber.

StarKist® Smart Bowls™ Spicy Pepper – Rice & Beans with Tuna Pouches: This product offers a savory blend of wild-caught light tuna, brown rice, black beans, hot sauce, and a touch of lime. The product has 11g of protein and 4g of fiber in each pouch.

StarKist ® Smart Bowls™ Tomato Basil - Barley & Beans with Tuna Pouches: A product that provides Tuscan-inspired flavors and features wild-caught light tuna, barley, tomatoes, basil, white beans, and aromatic garlic. Each pouch has 10g of protein and 3g of fiber.

StarKist® Smart Bowls™ Zesty Lemon - Pasta & Beans with Tuna Pouches: This Mediterranean-inspired offering includes wild-caught light tuna, plus delicate rotini, kidney and garbanzo beans, and lemon for a bright burst of flavor. There are 12g of protein and 5g of fiber in each pouch.

"StarKist® is the leading brand of tuna in the U.S. and has been the innovator in launching pouches and flavors into the category. StarKist® Smart Bowls™ is the next step in that evolution," said Aslin. "Smart Bowls™ will build on the success that we have had with the StarKist Creations® line of tuna, salmon, and chicken pouch products that deliver on the flavor and convenience that consumers love and trust."

Visit www.starkist.com and follow @StarKistCharlie on all social channels to learn more about the StarKist® brand, its products, and to explore tasty recipes.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

